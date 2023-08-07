Stephen A. Smith has no problem speaking his mind, and he did just that recently on his podcast. Smith, a Winston-Salem State basketball alumnus, spoke about his support of HBCUs in a rant aimed at media members he perceived were slighting him over his latest business endeavor. The “First Take” star recently received criticism for the pricing of his “Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp” that will be hosted at IMG Academy. The one-week camp from August 6-12 starts with admissions pricing at $2,899. News of the camp was released back in March.

We aren’t going to forget about everything I have done for HBCUs pic.twitter.com/IJqauc5QC4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 6, 2023

Located in Bradenton, Florida, IMG Academy is a renowned boarding school known for its basketball program, which has propelled numerous athletes to success in the NBA. Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. and Portland Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons are notable recent alumni of the academy. Smith will only be speaking at the camp and says he's not receiving money for his appearance or use of his name.

Stephen A. Smith defended himself, citing his support of HBCUs as an example of his philanthropic nature.

“‘How could you do this to people in terms of taking money?' Do you have any idea who the hell you're talking to,” Smith said only a few minutes into the podcast. “I am a graduate of an HBCU. I donate a minimum of $50,000 to $100,000 a year to my alma mater… minimum. Did you know that I am the ambassador for HBCU Week and I have been for years? $46 million dollars in scholarships.”

Smith also spoke about how ESPN's “First Take” has utilized its platform to promote and support HBCUs in recent years.

“Did you notice something strange happen on First Take? Did you notice that in 2018 all of a sudden, every single year there was a month dedicated to HBCUs? Did you notice that Magic Johnson and executive VP of the National Football League Troy Benson showed up? Did you notice that the NFL elevated its level of contributions to HBCUs in the aftermath of that college fair? Who was behind that? Take your time, I'll wait.”

Stephen A. Smith has indeed been an ardent supporter of HBCUs, using his platform to raise awareness. In 2021, First Take started “HBCU Wednesdays” in which the show spotlighted an HBCU and showed vignettes of students speaking about the importance of attending black institutions. First Take also hosted an episode of the show from Florida A&M University's homecoming in October 2021 in celebration of alumnus Will Packer and the unveiling of the Will Packer Amphitheater in his honor.