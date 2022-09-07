‘That would be a first-round knockout’: Nick Young names ex-Lakers coach as next boxing opponent after D’Angelo Russell

Nick Young recently made headlines after he called out former Los Angeles Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell as a potential opponent in the boxing ring. As it turns out, however, D’Lo isn’t the only former Laker that Young wants to box. Apparently, Swaggy P also has his sights set on his former coach.

After Yong dropped Russell’s name as a potential opponent, he also said that he’d also like to fight “some guys on the Lakers.” As it turns out, one of them happened to be ex-coach Luke Walton(via Chris Mannix of SI):

“Luke Walton,” Young said. “That would be an easy one,” said Young. “That would be a first-round knockout.”

Young had a four-year stint with the Lakers, and it was in his fourth and final year that he played under Walton. Swaggy P ended up leaving the Lakers the following summer, and perhaps this could have had something to do with Walton. Apparently, there’s still some bad blood there — at least from Nick Young’s side.

In case you were wondering, Young wasn’t joking around. He’s actually set to get in the ring as part of the undercard of a spectacle headlined by a highly-anticipated fight between YouTube superstars Austin McBroom and AnEson Gib. Swaggy P is confident that he’s going to find success in the boxing ring while also turning a few heads in the process:

“I’ve been doing this for a while,” Young said. “I’m not just going to come in there being wild and throwing wild punches. I’m going to shock a couple of people.”