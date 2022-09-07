fbpx
Connect with us

Boxing

‘That would be a first-round knockout’: Nick Young names ex-Lakers coach as next boxing opponent after D’Angelo Russell

Nick Young, D'Angelo Russell, Luke Walton

Nick Young recently made headlines after he called out former Los Angeles Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell as a potential opponent in the boxing ring. As it turns out, however, D’Lo isn’t the only former Laker that Young wants to box. Apparently, Swaggy P also has his sights set on his former coach.

After Yong dropped Russell’s name as a potential opponent, he also said that he’d also like to fight “some guys on the Lakers.” As it turns out, one of them happened to be ex-coach Luke Walton(via Chris Mannix of SI):

“Luke Walton,” Young said. “That would be an easy one,” said Young. “That would be a first-round knockout.”

Young had a four-year stint with the Lakers, and it was in his fourth and final year that he played under Walton. Swaggy P ended up leaving the Lakers the following summer, and perhaps this could have had something to do with Walton. Apparently, there’s still some bad blood there — at least from Nick Young’s side.

In case you were wondering, Young wasn’t joking around. He’s actually set to get in the ring as part of the undercard of a spectacle headlined by a highly-anticipated fight between YouTube superstars Austin McBroom and AnEson Gib. Swaggy P is confident that he’s going to find success in the boxing ring while also turning a few heads in the process:

“I’ve been doing this for a while,” Young said. “I’m not just going to come in there being wild and throwing wild punches. I’m going to shock a couple of people.”

 

 

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, NBA 2K
JUST IN:
Related Topics