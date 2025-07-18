Rumors and speculation continue to surround LeBron James, as some believe he could announce his retirement soon. With the buzz growing louder, sports analyst Colin Cowherd chimed in with his take about the Los Angeles Lakers' star.

In the latest episode of “The Herd,” the popular analyst listed all of the reasons why James announcing his retirement this offseason could come to fruition. Nothing is set in stone, but Cowherd seems to believe the stars are aligning for LeBron James' retirement from the NBA.

“Here's some, though, I do believe, and I believe it strongly,” said Cowherd… “There's an article [Thursday] that says people around the NBA believe LeBron is going to announce he's retiring after the 2025 season. And that may not be a year away. He may announce this is his last season, and I do buy that.”

The article Colin Cowherd is referencing was an article published on ClutchPoints by NBA insider Brett Siegel. Siegel reported that LeBron James' appearance at a Lakers' Summer League game to support his son sparked retirement buzz throughout the league. Between James opting into the final year of his contract and being 40 years old, all signs point toward a possible retirement announcement from the four-time NBA champion.

But even beyond his contract status and age, Cowherd makes several good points about what could lead to James calling it a career. The Lakers' new controlling owner, Mark Walter, who is also a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has a history of letting go of players once they are out of their prime.

Furthermore, what more is there to prove for LeBron James? He's a living, walking legend and is a future Hall of Famer. James is regarded as a Top 2 player in league history, with many clamoring that he is the No. 1 best player ahead of Michael Jordan.

However, it plays out, rumors regarding LeBron James are likely to remain hot throughout the offseason. They may even trickle into the 2025-26 season, especially if he remains quiet about his future plans.

