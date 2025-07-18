The rumor mill has been hot all offseason long for the Los Angeles Lakers, as there is speculation that the relationship between the organization and LeBron James is a little on the rocks. With the future Hall of Famer in the final year of his contract, one insider breaks down how James could approach his retirement decision.

In the latest episode of the “Wine and Gold Podcast,” hosted by insiders Chris Fedor and Ethan Sands, Fedor shares how he believes LeBron James will approach retirement. Fedor claims that the 40-year-old forward would have a farewell tour, similar to other legends like Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter.

“The one thing that I will say is that he is going, I believe, based on everything that I know about LeBron James and all the conversations that I've had with people in his orbit, his general orbit, I believe that LeBron is going to make it known that he is going to retire before he retires,” said Fedor. “It's not going to be a situation where he plays out the final year, and then in the offseason, he just retires.

“The sense that I get is LeBron wants it all. He wants the farewell tour. He wants all of these different franchises reliving all of his moments against them. He wants all of the glitz and the glam that comes with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player of all time, calling it quits eventually.”

Fedor also mentions that he believes James would announce his retirement on his podcast, “Mind the Game.” LeBron James has never shied away from the spectacle. NBA fans remember in 2010 when ESPN aired an hour-long broadcast of James making his decision to sign and play for the Miami Heat. So, when it comes to retirement, why wouldn't the four-time champion want a farewell tour?

Retirement buzz has already begun this offseason, especially after LeBron James made an appearance to watch the Lakers' Summer League game with his son, Bronny James, playing. However, nothing seemed out of the ordinary, as the four-time MVP seemed to simply attend the game for his son and his team.