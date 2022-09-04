D’Angelo Russell appears to fire back at his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Nick Young, who recently named the Minnesota Timberwolves guard as the player he would want to fight in boxing.

In a recent interview on the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast, Swaggy P was asked about the one NBA player he’d like to box with. Unsurprisingly, he mentioned Russell’s name considering their history together. To recall, the two had some beef after a video that Russell secretly recorded leaked to the public. The said clip featured Young admitting that he cheated on on his former fiancée Iggy Azalea.

While Russell has maintained his innocence and insisted he had no idea how the video got leaked, his relationship with Young has changed ever since then.

A couple of days since Young made the comments, though, Russell sent out a tweet saying: “My name keep dude relevant, and I’m going to grave with ‘I ain’t do that shit.'”

Despite not naming anyone, it can be assumed that D’Angelo Russell is referring to Nick Young. The fact that he also said that he “ain’t do that shit” gives it away as a reference to the “snitching incident.”

It’s unlikely that Young will take the response sitting down. Given the personality of the ex-Lakers scorer, he could very well respond to that tweet and get the beef going. Furthermore, the back-and-forth could be the catalyst for the boxing match between the two.