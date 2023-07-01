The Los Angeles Lakers added a legitimate piece to their backcourt on Friday in NBA free agency, signing former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was actually on an IG Live stream in the middle of all the madness and reacted to Vincent getting his bag from the Purple and Gold.

“They say Gabe [Vincent] signed with the Lakers? Boy got paid. Congrats Gabe.” Trae Young reacts to the Lakers’ newest signing on IG Live pic.twitter.com/dNR2DXMEgH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Ice Trae was happy for Vincent as he finally received a lucrative payday after a few solid seasons in South Beach. There was a strong belief he'd end up elsewhere and it was revealed that Miami initially offered him around $7.7 million per season. The Lakers bettered that.

Vincent played an integral part in helping the Heat make an improbable run to the NBA Finals, averaging double digits during the playoffs. In the regular season, Gabe Vincent put up a career-best 9.4 points to go along with 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds on 33% shooting from downtown.

For the Lakers, this is a fantastic addition. Vincent has extensive postseason experience and can serve as a key piece for Darvin Ham either off the bench or even in the starting five, depending on if D'Angelo Russell and/or Dennis Schroder remain with the franchise.

Vincent's new deal is a prime example of an undrafted player who ground his way to the Association and made the most of his opportunities. You honestly love to see it. It's also refreshing to see Trae so thrilled for a player who isn't even on his team.

The NBA, after all, is a brotherhood.