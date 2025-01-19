LOS ANGELES – With NBA two-way contracts not counting against the salary cap, teams can essentially rotate players throughout the season. With three two-way contract spots available per team, it’s become a good way to evaluate players on a sort of trial and error basis. The Lakers made a recent change, waiving two-way contract player Quincy Olivari, and signing Trey Jemison who made his debut against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

With Anthony Davis ruled out, and Jaxson Hayes moving into the starting lineup, Trey Jemison was by default the Lakers backup center against the Nets. He finished with four rebounds and two blocked shots in a little over 14 minutes.

After the game, Jemison spoke about why he was a little disappointed in himself regarding his rebounding numbers in particular.

“Four is low-key a bad number, I should have got at least six or seven. I missed a few out there,” Jemison said. “But I’m not gonna lie, my goal out here is to be physical. Do all the hard stuff, let the other guys do the easy stuff. They can score the ball, I’ll go set screens, I’ll rebound the ball, but I got to be better than I was tonight.”

The Lakers have listed both Davis and Hayes as questionable for their big city showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Should one, or both of them be unable to play, Jemison will likely reprise his role as the Lakers’ backup center.

Trey Jemison reflects on joining Lakers

While Olivari has become a favorite among Lakers fans, and NBA fans in general, the Lakers necessity for frontcourt help facilitated the move to bring Jemison in. Neither Jarred Vanderbilt nor Christian Wood, two players who figured to be a part of the rotation, have played this season due to injury.

Hayes has had his own injury issues, leaving the Lakers thin up front. Trey Jemison wasn’t necessarily expecting to play as much as he did in his Lakers debut, as he found out right before tip-off that Davis wasn’t going to be available and he would be called upon for rotation minutes.

“I found out about five minutes before I went out there. But it’s basketball,” Jemison said. “It’s a blessing to get my feet wet and get it out the way. First game jitters over with now, it’s time to work.”

Jemison began this season with the New Orleans Pelicans, also on a two-way contract. He appeared in 16 games for the Pelicans before they cut him. During his rookie season in 2023-24, he split the year between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.

When the Lakers’ frontcourt gets healthy, if Jemison stays with the Lakers, he’ll most likely see some reps in the G League with South Bay. But for now, he’s just grateful to be with the organization.

“I was at my mom’s house probably about 48 hours ago, packing my bags like damn I’m going to LA. And just in shock like damn what should I pack, what shoes should I bring,” Jemison said. “I’m so excited. When I got here I was just amazed. The fans, the cheering, the culture, I was like man, I’m really blessed to be in this opportunity.”