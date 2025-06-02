Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso reflected on his reputation in the NBA. As a seasoned veteran making his second NBA Finals appearance, Caruso looked back on defending Nikola Jokic in the Thunder's second-round series. Then, he addressed whether he feels disrespected by opposing teams.

The hosts asked Caruso if he feels disrespected when he's left open on offense, per Barstool's Pardon My Take.

“No, and I’ll tell you why not. I used to think it was like disrespectful to me, and I guess maybe there’s still like 10 percent disrespect,” Caruso said. “That’s just like the ego of NBA players, but like teams have to decide what they’re willing to live with, and like Shai getting 50 isn’t something they’re willing to live with. Which, respectfully, so, like I’d probably have the same idea if I were on the other team. So, like I just get open shots, and it’s great for me, I love open shots.”

After beating the Nuggets 4-3 and the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals, Caruso and the Thunder will face the Pacers in the NBA Finals.

Alex Caruso ready to ‘die' vs. Nikola Jokic in Thunder series

Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) battle for a rebound as center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso gave Nikola Jokic everything he had in Game 7. Ahead of the NBA Finals, Caruso reflected on his competitive series against Jokic and the Nuggets.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure form Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
“I was exhausted after Game 7. I’m not gonna lie to you. That was the most physically tired I’ve been all playoffs,” Caruso said. “Going into Game 1 against Minnesota, there wasn’t a full recovery between playing Jokic for 25-30 minutes, and playing Game 1 against Minnesota. Luckily, our team’s really good. So, me at like 85-90 percent is still passable. But yeah, dude, I was exhausted.”

The short recovery before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals wasn't easy.

“In Game 7, at that point, we had played every other day, and then we had two days to rest and recover from Game 7,” Caruso added. “So, the whole game I’m like, ‘I will die on this court if I have to.’ Fatigue isn’t going to be a reason that we don’t win the game. But there were a couple of possessions where I’m like laying on him, and luckily, we have great team defense.

“There’ll be a couple where I’m fronting him, running underneath, like, the dude, I don’t know what his official weight is, but he’s like an offensive tackle strong. He’s immovable,” Caruso concluded.

The Thunder will host the Pacers in Game 1 on Thursday.