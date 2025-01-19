The Los Angeles Lakers have their first matchup against their former Crypto.com Arena neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers. Not only is it the first meeting between these two teams this season, but it will also be the Lakers’ first visit to the brand new Intuit Dome. The only question is, who will be available to play. Anthony Davis appeared on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of their showdown against the Clippers after missing the team’s last game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony Davis was officially listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report for Sunday. Prior to the Lakers’ game against the Nets on Friday, he was listed as probable. But as it got closer to game time, he was ultimately ruled out.

Davis has been dealing with plantar fasciitis since the offseason. He’s been monitoring it throughout the season so far. Following the Nets game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick mentioned that Davis felt discomfort as he went through his pregame routine.

“He went through his pregame and had some soreness in that foot,” Redick said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we held him out.”

Redick also mentioned that his assumption was Davis would be available against the Clippers. In addition to Davis, Jaxson Hayes was listed as questionable due to right shoulder soreness.

Lakers’ changing frontcourt rotation

The Lakers frontcourt has seen numerous changes this season. They haven’t been able to field a healthy rotation as Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have yet to make their 2024-25 season debut. While Vanderbilt recently received a major injury update, he still isn’t quite ready to take the court. There is no current update on Wood’s status.

Jaxson Hayes began the season as the Lakers’ backup center, but he too has dealt with injury issues, limiting his availability. The Lakers have played small-ball with Rui Hachimura seeing time at center. They’ve also relied on two-way contract players in major roles.

Christian Wood was in the rotation earlier in the season and has given the Lakers quality minutes at times. He was inactive on Friday, giving way to new two-way contract signee, big man Trey Jemison. Jemison was thrown to the fire right away, and Redick said he saw mixed bag of results in the second-year big man’s Lakers debut.

“He played hard,” Redick said. “There was some coverage stuff that he wasn’t very good in, but it was his first day on the job. We’ll be patient with him.”

Official word on who is available against the Clippers likely won’t come until closer to tip-off, but if Davis and Hayes aren’t available, then more Jemison and/or Koloko minutes will be in store.