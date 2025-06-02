Merab Dvalishvili, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, steps into the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 316 with more than just his title on the line. As he prepares for a highly anticipated rematch against Sean O’Malley, the Georgian powerhouse carries the weight of a new and significant accolade, being called the greatest bantamweight of all time by UFC.

He did not disappoint in his first title defense 🤩@MerabDvalishvil looks to add another bantamweight title defense to the resume June 7th at #UFC316! pic.twitter.com/DCbSkHZmqn — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2025

Dvalishvili’s journey to the summit of the bantamweight division is a testament to perseverance and evolution. After a rocky start in the UFC, suffering back-to-back losses to Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simon, one of which ended in controversy, Dvalishvili rebounded with a vengeance. Since those early setbacks, he has rattled off an unprecedented 12-fight win streak, the longest in the division’s history. This run has seen him collect wins and dominate a “murderers’ row” of elite competition.

A Murderers’ Row of Champions

What sets Dvalishvili apart from other greats is the caliber of opponents he has defeated. Before even capturing the title, “The Machine” racked up victories over some of the most decorated names in bantamweight history:

🤯🏆 Merab Dvalishvili has one of the best resumes in the UFC today. pic.twitter.com/mYotEOcRgv — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 1, 2025

Jose Aldo : The former featherweight king and Hall of Famer, known for his legendary takedown defense and striking prowess, fell to Dvalishvili’s relentless pace and grappling

Petr Yan : The former champion, widely regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters at 135 pounds, was outworked and outwrestled in a five-round masterclass

Henry Cejudo : An Olympic gold medalist and two-division UFC champion, Cejudo was bested by Dvalishvili’s suffocating pressure

Sean O’Malley : Dvalishvili dethroned the popular striker last September, using his trademark cardio and wrestling to neutralize O’Malley’s offense and claim the belt

Umar Nurmagomedov: In his first title defense, Dvalishvili handed the highly touted, previously unbeaten Nurmagomedov his first loss, further cementing his status as the division’s most dominant force

This list is bolstered by wins over other dangerous contenders such as John Dodson, Cody Stamann, and Marlon Moraes, the latter in a wild comeback that showcased Dvalishvili’s heart and durability.

Beyond the names on his resume, Dvalishvili’s statistical dominance is staggering. He holds the record for the most decision wins in UFC bantamweight history, the most takedowns landed in both the division and UFC history, and the longest win streak at 135 pounds. His ability to maintain a relentless pace, often attempting dozens of takedowns per fight, has become his signature, earning him the nickname “The Machine.”

Dvalishvili’s style may not always produce highlight-reel knockouts, but his control, volume, and suffocating pressure have broken the will of even the most seasoned veterans. He has also shown the ability to adapt, outstriking dangerous opponents when necessary and pushing the pace into deep waters where few can keep up.

Jon Anik: “He’s Already the GOAT”

The GOAT debate at bantamweight has long centered on names like Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, and Aljamain Sterling. Yet, as Jon Anik explained in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dvalishvili’s body of work in the modern era surpasses them all:

“I genuinely believe he already holds the title of the greatest bantamweight in history. … When I assess Merab Dvalishvili’s body of work in today’s era, he could potentially be 14-0 in the UFC. … He has left a trail of champions behind him even before he contended for the title. He has defeated Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo, and then claimed victory over Sean O’Malley, defending the title against Umar Nurmagomedov on the challenger’s timeline.”

Anik’s endorsement carries weight, especially given his close friendship with former champion Dominick Cruz. For Anik to publicly shift his stance and declare Dvalishvili the GOAT speaks volumes about the Georgian’s impact on the division.

As Dvalishvili prepares for his second title defense against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316, the stakes are clear. A win would extend his streak to 13, further distancing him from the pack which could further solidify the claim that he is the greatest bantamweight in UFC history. O’Malley, a dynamic striker with a massive fanbase, will be eager to avenge his loss and reclaim the belt, but Dvalishvili’s relentless pace and championship pedigree make him the favorite heading into Saturday night.

With the division’s history and the eyes of the MMA world upon him, Merab Dvalishvili stands on the precipice of undisputed greatness. If he emerges victorious once more, the GOAT debate at bantamweight may finally be settled.