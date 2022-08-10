It’s been more than 30 months since the passing of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. The loss of the legend and his daughter Gianna has continued to linger among fans and friends alike, but none more so than family as Vanessa Bryant and her daughters continue to live their day-to-day lives without their loved ones.

While the tragedy is no longer fresh, the wounds Vanessa Bryant harbors remain as she pushes through with an invasion of privacy lawsuit from the helicopter accident that took place on February 26th, 2020.

The case centers on the first responders on the scene taking pictures that Vanessa’s camp asserts were not for “investigative purposes”. One sheriff’s deputy allegedly showed the gruesome photos of Bryant’s corpse to patrons at a bar while a firefighter did the same with a few of his colleagues.

Via ESPN:

“Mrs. Bryant feels ill at the thought that sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and members of the public have gawked at gratuitous images of her deceased husband and child,” the lawsuit says. “She lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online.”

The county contends that while they sympathize with the Bryant family, their emotional distress stems mainly from the deaths and not from the prospect of the photos being spread on the internet.

It’s not the first case that was filed initially as the county has already settled $2.5 million with other victims from the crash but Vanessa Bryant’s camp is seeking greater compensation for the alleged transgressions.