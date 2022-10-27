Vince Carter drops Allen Iverson truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s Lakers woes

Russell Westbrook is truly in a difficult situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, but according to former NBA star Vince Carter, only the explosive guard can solve the problem.

Westbrook has struggled mightily in the three games he played so far with the Lakers, with his atrocious 8.3 percent 3-point shooting clip being the biggest issue. Whether it is because of Father time catching up to him, the criticisms taking a toll on him mentally or for other reasons, Westbrook is clearly no longer the same player he used to be.

Speaking on his podcast, The VC Show, Carter opened up about Westbrook’s situation and expressed his understanding why it’s been tough for the former MVP. He knows how hard it is to adjust to a new but diminished role after years of playing as a starter at the highest level of basketball–he himself went through it. However, as Carter said, the key to it is to really buy in, through action and not mere words.

“Russ has been Russ for a very long time, and the toughest thing to accept is not now being in as a closer–you’re sitting there watching all of a sudden. Uncharted territory for him, if you would,” Carter said.

“And sometimes it takes a little getting used to because it’s a shot to your ego. I’m speaking from experience. Starter. Go-to guy. All-Star. You get a new role and it sounds good and you buy in until you really have to buy in. Sometimes it’s not that easy and we all handle these situations differently.”

Vince Carter used Allen Iverson as the best comparison for Russell Westbrook, and perhaps to send a warning to him as well. The Toronto Raptors legend shared how he and his peers thought Iverson should have played longer in the NBA, but the problem was that the Philadelphia 76ers icon didn’t want to budge.

“Another guy, Allen Iverson, went through those situations for different teams where he did not want to come off the bench, and he could not handle coming off the bench. And that’s why a lot of us felt like, ‘Man, Allen Iverson should have still been in the league for a long time,’ but he did not want to be in that role. And I think Russ is in that right now. And, you know, it’s either you buy in or you don’t,” Carter added.

Russell Westbrook has started for the Lakers to start the season, but he has not been effective and impactful. There are currently talks about how Ham is planning to bench him and let him lead the second unit. Should LA push through that rumored plan, though, the question is whether Russ will embrace it and make the most of the new role.

Sure enough, Vinca Carter himself will have his eyes on the situation as the Lakers try to navigate through it.