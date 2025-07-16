Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson shared a deeply personal moment on Monday night when he and his father, Jack Wilson, were both mic’d up during the third inning of the MLB All‑Star Game.

That instant captured more than just a conversation; it celebrated the first father‑son duo ever to start at shortstop in an ASG. Back in the booth, the interview flowed naturally.

When asked how it felt to go from college ball to the All‑Star stage in just two years, Jacob grinned and said, “Yeah, it’s been crazy. You know, it went by fast. I’m just happy to be here, happy to represent the A’s, and I just love playing baseball.”

Athletic’s SS Jacob Wilson and his dad Jack were mic'd up during the 3rd inning tonight 🙌 They are the only father-son duo to start SS in an All-Star Game.pic.twitter.com/7JHiD4jO68 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

His pride in wearing the white and green was clear. The moment felt even more special since he entered the event with a pedigree. Not only did he impress in college, but he continues to shine in his rookie season.

This year, Jacob is hitting a scorching .332 over 340 at‑bats, with nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and five stolen bases, giving him a strong .837 OPS; metrics that rank him second in the majors for batting average. Through his 87 games for the Athletics, he has amassed 113 hits, 44 runs, and has grown into one of the game's elite contact hitters.

His ability to handle breaking pitches stands out even more. He’s hitting a stunning .407 against sliders, the best mark in the majors. That level of consistency is what turned heads in June, when he batted .372 overall before slowing slightly yet still holding onto a .332 average.

It was also a moment of pride for his father, a Major League shortstop himself. Jack starred in the big leagues from 2001 to 2012, earning an All‑Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award in 2004 while with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He collected more than 1,294 career hits, maintained a .265 batting average, and stole 43 bases over twelve seasons.

When asked what advice he shared with Jacob, Jack smiled and said, “Nah, just enjoy the moment. Be out there. He looks phenomenal. Your flow is fantastic right now, Jacob. I haven’t had a flow like that since like middle school, so I’m really proud of you right now. And I don’t want to mess with you, because you know, with Wu throwing things.”

Jacob’s career trajectory echoes his father's durable and consistent presence. Drafted sixth overall in 2023 by the Athletics, the 23‑year‑old shortstop leapt from Grand Canyon University to MLB nearly overnight.

At the All‑Star festivities, Jacob remembered a father‑son memory that came full circle. Jack recalled taking Jacob onto the field during the 2004 Home Run Derby, saying, “He was a little guy sitting with me… now he’s going to be out there doing the same thing.”

That shared moment began when thousands cheered their names and continued as father and son exchanged laughs over the mic. It was more than a broadcast highlight; it was a legacy being shared live.

As the event progressed, Jacob continued to showcase his elite contact skills and composure under the brightest lights. He reminded everyone that, beyond the stats, baseball is also a family affair.

In just two years, Jacob went from a college diamond to the Midsummer Classic stage, with his father and his mentorship by his side. And as Jack looked at his All‑Star son, the message was clear: the moment belonged equally to both.