Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick didn't appear pleased following his team's 108-105 loss. Redick spoke to reporters postgame and acknowledged that the loss falls on him.



“The other thing I would say is that we should never have a 14-point quarter,” Redick said. “So that’s on me as well. Part of that is me; I have got to make sure we’re running a good offense. But it was a little random, we got stalled out. Talked about it at halftime for us to be a high-level offense, we’ve got to be able to move bodies and we’ve got to move them.”



At one point in Monday's 108-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers were up by 20 in the first quarter. After a lackluster 14-point second quarter, the Suns cut into the deficit and ultimately used that to fuel a comeback.



During that first quarter, the Lakers went with their bread-and-butter of Anthony Davis dictating the game. He got to the rim with ease, as well as hitting some outside shots. Not to mention, Davis's shot-blocking was on display with Suns forward Kevin Durant being the recipient.

How did the Lakers fall to the Suns in JJ Redick's eyes?

In that second quarter was where Phoenix's defensive instincts kicked in. They put backup center Mason Plumlee on Anthony Davis, and it made the Lakers big man's life more difficult. Plumlee kept up with Davis laterally, and physically. While he still scored, it wasn't as effortless as it was in the first quarter. Also, the Suns made another highlight defensive play with Bradley Beal. He blocked Rui Hachimura during a 3-on-1 fastbreak where he was the only Phoenix defender.



However, Phoenix had their two stars come to life in Durant and Devin Booker. Both had 30, and 33 points, respectively. They also made tough baskets down the stretch, especially from the mid-range. Although Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer emphasizes a three-point system, the long twos helped decide the game.



This marks the first loss for the Lakers on the season. They previously defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns, and the Sacramento Kings, all at home. In their first road game, Phoenix learned from its mistakes in the previous encounter. Los Angeles had 39 free throws, compared to Phoenix's 18.



In Monday's game, the Suns went 18-for-20, and the Lakers went 13-for-18 from the charity stripe. Although they shot 14-for-32 from three, it was a lackluster performance by LeBron James. He only had 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting, despite making two three-pointers. He



On the flip side, Davis dominated again, having 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and a steal. Despite the performance, it simply wasn't enough. The Lakers will finish the next four games on the road, with hoping to eliminate the sour taste of defeat.