Following an airball by Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, he tried to explain to the referee that Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis blocked his shot.



“Yo, [Anthony Davis] tipped the ball. I'm not airballing like that!” Durant said.



If Davis got a piece of the ball, it would've been his third block of the game. Blocks aside, Davis has dominated through the first half. He has 20 points, five rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and a steal. The Lakers center has the offense run completely through him.



On the flip side, Durant had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He scored two buckets on Davis but was also rejected by him during the first quarter. There's been an intense back-and-forth scoring and defensive showing from the two big men.

Davis and Durant also squared off only three days prior, except that time it was in Los Angeles. Durant had 30 points, four rebounds, six assists, and a block. On the flip side, Davis had 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal. The Lakers big man also shot 13-for-17 from the free-throw line.

The Suns' Kevin Durant and Lakers' Anthony Davis battle is intense

Davis has been red-hot, as evidenced by his teammate, LeBron James. Before Monday's game, the big man averaged 34 points, 11 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 steals. Also, he's shooting a remarkable 40% from three. His opponent has similar numbers, which is all the more impressive for the 36-year-old Durant. Before Monday's game, Durant averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 50% from three.

Although there's only a three-game sample size, both players are dominating at their positions in completely different ways. Durant is more of a scoring savant. He can shoot going left, or right, fade off his left or right shoulder, pull up, step back, and a variety of ways. Davis is more of a physical specimen. He still has guard-like tools but his athleticism is what stands out. The lateral movement, mixed with elite touch and awareness around the basket forces defenses to choose how he'll beat them.

After Durant secured 29,000 points in Saturday's win against the Dallas Mavericks, he's continuing to light up the league. On the flip side, Davis accomplished a feat not done since Kobe Bryant, posting two 30+ point games to start the season. Both big men are showing out in their respective ways. The Lakers and the Suns will see each other once more in November, and then not until after the all-star break. For now, everyone gets early access to a great matchup between two of the league's best.