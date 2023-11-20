Rui Hachimura thinks that Rockets' Dillon Brooks could be benefitting more from Lakers veteran LeBron James in their supposed beef.

LeBron James has his fair share of villains during a lengthy stay in the NBA. Dirk Nowitzki, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard among others add to the growing list of rivalries that The Kings have. But, he has shown a lot of love to these people after duking it out with them. Someone who has been getting on his nerves recently is Dillon Brooks. The Houston Rockets player has been pestering the Los Angeles Lakers star veteran for quite a while now. However, Rui Hachimura thinks that Brooks could just be riding the coattails of James, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

“Whatever Brooks is doing, it doesn’t do anything to LeBron… Dillon Brooks. He just wants to be part of his legacy, I guess,” was the truth bomb that Rui Hachimura dropped after they had triumphed over the Rockets.

Brooks and LeBron James got heated in this game. The Lakers star even delivered a chicken wing to the Rockets player while they were guarding each other. Although, they both bring the best out of each other inside the court. James notched an insane 37-point game with eight dimes and six boards to carry the Lakers.

Brooks, on the other hand, led the Rockets in scoring with 24 points in 41 minutes of playing time. He was also entrusted with late-game heroics on both the defensive and offensive sides of the floor. Overall, these two might have some sort of bad blood against each other but it surely sharpens both of their styles of play.