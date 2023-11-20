Dillon Brooks took accountability after the Rockets' late-game collapse against LeBron James and Anthony Davis' Lakers squad.

The Houston Rockets almost pulled off a huge upset against the Los Angeles Lakers. A large reason for how tough the game became was Dillon Brooks. Not only did he lead the team in scoring but was also a pesky defender on anyone that Darvin Ham threw at him, whether it be LeBron James, Austin Reaves, or Anthony Davis. But, as fate would have it, they would not get the win. The villain took full responsibility for the loss immediately after the game, via Kelly Ilko of The Athletic.

“I should have played straight up and let him shoot over his right shoulder for the game, try to send them to overtime. That was my bad,” was the declaration that Dillon Brooks made after the Lakers got the game-winning bucket.

However, the Rockets player still had the opportunity to redeem himself after that play. There was still time on the clock when he put up the shot over LeBron James but his attempt hit the back iron to culminate an insane faceoff.

Nonetheless, Brooks still notched 24 points which started the scoring barrage. He left it all on the floor and did not seem to want any time off it. The pesky Rockets player spent 41 minutes of playing time and seemed to want more. Unfortunately, it was not enough for the old man's strength of James and Anthony Davis' insane two-way prowess. The Lakers' stars once again pierced through the heart of Brooks and sent them packing.

Will the Rockets bounce back and notch a postseason berth despite this setback?