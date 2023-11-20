After the win to the Rockets, Lakers star Austin Reaves opens up about the trait that makes LeBron James 'special' in his mind.

Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves opened up about teammate LeBron James and the type of environment he brings to the team. According to Michael Corvo at ClutchPoints, Reaves said that even for a player like James who's been in the league for a long time, he still brings a great attitude.

“The one special thing about Bron is… I've never really seen him in a bad mood. He's always got great energy,” Reaves said. “He's the oldest player in the NBA but still acts like he's 20 every day… I think he plays the game the same way, regardless of who he's playing.”

Austin Reaves on LeBron James 🗣 "The one special thing about Bron is… I've never really seen him in a bad mood. He's always got great energy. He's the oldest player in the NBA but still acts like he's 20 every day… I think he plays the game the same way, regardless of who… pic.twitter.com/xTtfFz8ZBU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

There's no doubt that James' energy as mentioned helps the young players around him like Reaves who has developed and stood out with the Lakers. So far this season, Reaves is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game for Los Angeles. As for James, he's having another productive season even at the age of 38-years old as he's averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

The quote from Reaves came after the Lakers beat the Rockets, 105-104, and James put on a show as he scored 37 points, recorded eight assists, and collected six rebounds. The win puts the Lakers at 8-6 which is good enough to be sixth in the Western Conference.

Their next game will be against the Utah Jazz as a part of the NBA In-season Tournament. Los Angeles is currently 3-0 in group play as they have a chance to sweep the stage. The Lakers' last win in the tourney was Nov. 17 where they beat the Portland Trail Blazers.