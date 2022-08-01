RUMOR: Anthony Davis slander has been a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Lakers superstar

Anthony Davis has heard all the nasty criticism that has been thrown in his direction. In particular, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is well aware of the slander that was brought about by his confession earlier in the offseason about not touching a basketball for more than a month. This admission did not sit well with more than a few fans and they were quite vocal with their critical feedback.

For his part, however, it seems that AD is taking all of this in stride. Instead of sulking over all the negativity, Davis has used it as fuel to motivate himself ahead of the new season. This report comes via NBA inside Marc Stein:

Anthony Davis’ surprising disclosure in mid-June that he hadn’t shot a basketball since early April might have been a blessing in disguise. Davis, by all accounts, has been working out with increased diligence ever since his comments generated a wave of strong criticism.

The best way to silence your critics is by proving them wrong, and it seems as though this is exactly what Davis has in mind right now. Injuries have bogged down the Lakers big man over the past couple of seasons, and these have led to doubts about his overall health. Anthony Davis is responding in the best way possible by making sure that he’s in top physical form ahead of the 2022-23 season.

There’s little doubt as to AD’s status as one of the top big men in the NBA today. He just needs to stay on the court.