Lakers’ outlook on signing Kyrie Irving in free agency after failed trade attempts

The idea of a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion was floated around all offseason. And according to The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers discussed potential Irving trades with the Brooklyn Nets prior to Kyrie opting into his Nets’ 2022-2023 contract. But the Lakers will be a rumored suitor for Kyrie Irving in free agency following this season.

However, sources have told The Athletic that “he’s currently not a part of the Lakers’ long-term plans.”

The Nets reportedly weren’t interested in ever dealing Kyrie Irving this offseason. They understandably believed that the trio of Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons could help them reach new heights this year. The uncertainty surrounding Irving and KD during the offseason is what sparked all of the trade rumors. And the Lakers were naturally linked to Brooklyn in trade talks.

In the end, the Nets were able to salvage their relationships with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. It should be noted that both players reportedly weren’t huge fans of head coach Steve Nash. Nash said he and Durant already talked things out and are ready to move on. It is still unclear what Nash’s relationship with Irving is looking like ahead of the season.

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving is prepared to play a full season for the Nets in 2022-2023. His future beyond this year is incredibly unclear at the moment. The Lakers may change their minds and decide to pursue him next summer. There will be plenty of teams that enter the Irving sweepstakes if he produces at a high level this season in Brooklyn.