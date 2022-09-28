‘We were all hurt’: Steve Nash drops truth bomb on ‘clearing the air’ talk with Kevin Durant after Nets ultimatum

On the first day of camp, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash addressed the elephant in the room. He acknowledged Kevin Durant’s bombshell demand to have him and general manager Sean Marks fired earlier in the summer, while also stating that they’ve put this all behind them.

Naturally, we all want to hear more about this major issue and how exactly they were able to put it to bed. This is exactly what Nash did on Wednesday as he discussed the process they took in order to clear the air (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“We just had a talk,” Nash said. “We talked. I heard him out, he heard me out. We cleared the air. And that was it. … I think we were able to address the way were we feeling, the space we were in.”

Steve Nash described the squabble as a family matter and noted that adversity and disagreements are quite normal among family members. Most issues of this nature are settled through a tell-all conversation between the parties involved, and it looks like this was exactly the case for Nash and Durant.

“I think the bottom line is we were all hurt,” said the Nets coach. “We’ve gone through so much adversity. We had high expectations. We’re continually having players get taken off the table and always sub-optimal for our playoff chances. And I think it wore us down, and I think everyone in the organization felt it. It manifested itself the way it did and we’ve gotten over it.”

“Kevin’s been exceptional not only in open gym but in training camp the way he’s brought his energy…” Steve Nash hitting on the roller coaster of an offseason the Nets have been through and how KD is handling it now 🔥pic.twitter.com/Pty8knLqwD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 28, 2022

All’s well that’s ends well, I guess? It’s been a tumultuous summer for the Nets, no doubt, but at this point, it is clear that they’re doing everything they can to move forward.

All this drama does not take away from the fact that Brooklyn is still one of the top teams in the league. With both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving locked in — and with Ben Simmons now in the mix — it would be foolish to count this team out as one of the favorites to go all the way this year.