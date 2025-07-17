The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer can turn the team around in 2025. Dallas disappointed fans with a seven-win season in 2024 after Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. It would help the Cowboys to have one of their biggest stars locked in at the beginning of training camp.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons flamed Jerry Jones about his contract negotiations with the team during a recent interview with The Undertaker.

Parsons seemed to suggest that it was the Cowboys' fault that a deal is not done yet.

“We obviously wanted to get done early,” Parsons said the Six Feet Under podcast. “We want that relief off our backs. But, obviously, ownership is always gonna make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be. Lack of communication and that standpoint, but, you know, I just always say, God has me this far, he ain’t done with me yet, so, you know, I just just keep working, keep going, and then when it comes, I’m gonna be ready. But, you know, ain’t gonna be no drop off.”

Parsons made it clear he is still an elite player who is worthy of a big-money contract.

Micah Parsons claims he wanted Cowboys extension done last year

Article Continues Below

Parsons added that his camp wanted his extension to be completed last year. He does not understand why the Cowboys are dragging their feet.

“We wanted to do the contract last year,” Parsons said. “They were just kind of like, ‘We want to do Dak and CeeDee.’ Then you go out there and perform again and, you know, you would think, like, alright, we’ll get it done early. We know there’s some guys that’s about to get ready to get repaid, like Myles [Garrett], you know, Maxx [Crosby] is gone. So you’d think like, hey, let’s get ahead of that, you know what I mean?”

As Parsons noted, the longer the Cowboys wait, the more expensive he will become.

It will be interesting to see if Parsons shows up to training camp without a new contract. Even if he does, there is practically no chance that he'll step onto the practice field with negotiations seemingly at a standstill.

Parsons will eventually be paid. Now the question is whether the Cowboys will be the team to give him his next contract.