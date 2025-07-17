The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer can turn the team around in 2025. Dallas disappointed fans with a seven-win season in 2024 after Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. It would help the Cowboys to have one of their biggest stars locked in at the beginning of training camp.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons flamed Jerry Jones about his contract negotiations with the team during a recent interview with The Undertaker.

Parsons seemed to suggest that it was the Cowboys' fault that a deal is not done yet.

“We obviously wanted to get done early,” Parsons said the Six Feet Under podcast. “We want that relief off our backs. But, obviously, ownership is always gonna make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be. Lack of communication and that standpoint, but, you know, I just always say, God has me this far, he ain’t done with me yet, so, you know, I just just keep working, keep going, and then when it comes, I’m gonna be ready. But, you know, ain’t gonna be no drop off.”

Parsons made it clear he is still an elite player who is worthy of a big-money contract.

Micah Parsons claims he wanted Cowboys extension done last year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Parsons added that his camp wanted his extension to be completed last year. He does not understand why the Cowboys are dragging their feet.

“We wanted to do the contract last year,” Parsons said. “They were just kind of like, ‘We want to do Dak and CeeDee.’ Then you go out there and perform again and, you know, you would think, like, alright, we’ll get it done early. We know there’s some guys that’s about to get ready to get repaid, like Myles [Garrett], you know, Maxx [Crosby] is gone. So you’d think like, hey, let’s get ahead of that, you know what I mean?”

As Parsons noted, the longer the Cowboys wait, the more expensive he will become.

It will be interesting to see if Parsons shows up to training camp without a new contract. Even if he does, there is practically no chance that he'll step onto the practice field with negotiations seemingly at a standstill.

Parsons will eventually be paid. Now the question is whether the Cowboys will be the team to give him his next contract.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Micah Parsons takes it like a pro after getting booed at Fever-LibertyMike Gianakos ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons makes bold contract guaranteePreston Byers ·
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones Netflix
Netflix announces premiere date for America’s Team seriesAutumn Hawkins ·
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) stands on crutches before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott falls out of top 10 of ESPN QB rankings after $240 million contractOwen Crisafulli ·
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium
The Dak Prescott protector who shot up ESPN’s rankingsBen Strauss ·
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number twelve pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Cowboys 1st-round pick sets lofty Super Bowl goal for NFL careerAbdullah Imran ·