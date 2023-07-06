The Summer League Los Angeles Lakers fell to 109-99 to the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs to cap off the California Classic at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

In case you missed the action, let's round up a few takeaways from the Lakers' second and final game before they head to Las Vegas for the 2K24 NBA Summer League.

Colin Castleton

Somewhat surprisingly, Castleton looked a bit over his skis on the defensive end against Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the Lakers' loss to the Miami Heat on Monday (takeaways). He did, however, post 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting and set himself up for quality looks with positioning, movement, and transition effort. His basketball IQ was on full display.

Castleton was more impactful on Wednesday — on both ends: 18 points (6-for-10 shooting), eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks. He functioned as the offensive hub, via dribble hand-offs, his passing/feel, and his willingness to put it on the floor and attack. On the other end, he challenged seemingly every shot, as he did for three years at Florida.

Colin Castleton had a great game today. Castleton finished with 18 Points, 8 Rebounds, 6 Assists, and 4 Blocks. Castleton was also efficient shooting 60% from the field. pic.twitter.com/t229aZTG2N — KJ (@Kjpistons) July 6, 2023

The 6'11, 23-year-old undrafted free agent on a two-way contract is the third-string center on the Lakers' roster behind Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes (three veteran minimum candidates — Mo Bamba, Mason Plumlee, and Robin Lopez — were signed since Monday). Don't rule out Castleton earning one of the Lakers' two remaining open roster spots and a standard NBA contract. (His agent represents Austin Reaves, who took the same route in 2021.) I'd imagine the Lakers are holding out hope that Castleton could become an inexpensive steal as they strive to stay under the luxury tax in 2023-24.

As for the other two-way guys: Cole Swider (18 points, seven rebounds) helped keep his team in the game by knocking down 4-for-7 from 3. D'Moi Hodge – a feisty 6'4 guard with 3-and-D potential — was 3-for-16 in 18 minutes.

Max Christie

Christie, once again, looked like the best player in the gym.

On Monday, the ascendant sophomore dropped 17 points (6-for-11 shooting), six rebounds, and four assists. His ballhandling was markedly improved, along with his shiftiness and three-level scoring.

“It’s always good to see a player in their second summer league, just their disposition on both ends of the floor,” Lakers head coach JD DuBois said after the Heat loss. “I’m continuing to challenge him to defend and rebound. And then the offense will continue to take its steps as well.”

Christie followed up with 25 points (7-for-13 shooting), four rebounds and four assists. He shot 4-for-5 from 3, confidently stepping into shots. He converted tough fadeaways, contested long twos, and strong takes to the rim. His on-ball shot creation and bulked-up physique (he's up 15 pounds, to 205, since being drafted) stood out.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Buy up as much Max Christie stock as you can get your hands on pic.twitter.com/7wNQZHNrz0 — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) July 6, 2023

Christie is a virtual lock to be in the Lakers' rotation to start the season. The question is how much he'll actually play in Vegas.

I asked Max Christie what Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka told him re: becoming a mainstay in the Lakers rotation next season pic.twitter.com/y7Ii5F5nFk — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

Jalen Hood-Schifino

The no. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft came out aggressive, if inefficient, on Monday: 15 points, 6-for-9 shooting. Yet, his point guard skills (at 6'7), ability to control his own tempo, and creatively set up teammates (four assists) were evident. JHS converted a slew of tricky downhill layups. (On the flip side, he got blown more than once — a projected weakness heading into the draft.)

Jalen Hood-Schifino's playmaking and instinctual ability to change pace with the ball and cut into the defense has been pretty impressive in his Lakers Summer League debut https://t.co/vKLk1xfqn9 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 3, 2023

Hood-Schifino drives and scores! Watch the 2023 California Classic on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/rTGK1wfwRq — NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2023

The 20-year-old was better against San Antonio. He continued to attack relentlessly and finish through traffic, with both hands, on his way with 20 points on 8-for-17 shooting. His pick-and-roll and drive-and-kick chops set up quality looks on multiple occasions (keep an eye on his two-man game with Castleton in Vegas).

Jalen Hood-Schifino tonight against the Spurs 20 PTS

3 REB

4 AST

8-17 FG#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/3wsYSDHk5X — Pistons Draft Talk (@PDTScouting) July 6, 2023

2023 second-round pick Maxwell Lewis (2 points, 0-for-2 shooting) was quiet for the second straight game.

The Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors on Friday in Vegas.