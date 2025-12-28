In an unlikely turn of events, both Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado were ejected from the second half of a back-to-back set between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

It came in the third quarter, when Alvarado shoved Williams, and then the two got into a scuffle. Immediately, Suns head coach Jordan Ott sprang into the action, trying to play peacemaker and let cooler heads prevail.

However, he didn't see how things escalated, but knew there was an underlying reason for the altercation.

“I didn't see it. I mean, I saw it start, and then all of a sudden, everyone jumped in it, so I haven't gone back to look at it. Obviously, that's what happens,” Ott said postgame via Arizona's Family.

“It just feels like a lack of sleep. The second night of back-to-back, something always tends to happen… they got tangled up, and they both got thrown out.”

Jordan Ott knew the Suns would step up without Mark Williams

Losing the dominant force inside left an opportunity for Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards. Both had a nice impact and continually dominated the glass.

But Saturday's game seemed like a surprise, considering Williams wouldn't be playing in the Suns' back-to-back sets. Regardless of that, his presence was felt off the bench for his team.

He had 10 points and eight rebounds in only 11 minutes of action. He was closing in on his second consecutive double-double. Still, the Suns' win highlighted the team's culture, and the fight could be a point of growth.

Playing without the best big man on the team is a struggle, considering the Pelicans' athletes. Guys like Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III have proven they can do a lot of damage.

It'll be interesting to see if the league gives Williams a suspension for his involvement in the fight. If not, he'll rejoin the team for its contest against the Washington Wizards on Monday.