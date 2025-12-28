The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens entered this Week 17 matchup with playoff urgency, but everything stopped when Kamal Hadden went down. In a tense Ravens matchup under the Lambeau Field lights, the Packers cornerback suffered a serious ankle injury midway through the third quarter. Play paused immediately and medical staff sprinted in.

Packers and Ravens players alike watched in silence. Evan Williams and Javon Bullard prayed while trainers stabilized the leg and called for the cart. The team later confirmed it is officially an ankle injury, and Hadden has been ruled out for the rest of the game, as expected.

Packers players praying for Kamal Hadden. Evan Williams and Javon Bullard praying for their teammate who had a lower leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LkJBCAu9kh — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 28, 2025

Packers regroup after stoppage and face more injury setbacks

The scene cut deep because the Packers has lived this all season. The injury bug refuses to leave. Earlier in the night, defensive tackle Jordon Riley had also been carted off after his own leg injury, another blow to a defense already patched together. Coaches gathered the defense. Voices stayed calm. The group locked back in and tried to answer the moment the only way players know how — by competing.

Offense carried its own jolt of change. The Packers had already ruled out Jordan Love with a concussion, giving Malik Willis his first start of the season. He stepped into the huddle and faced a Ravens defense that tests every snap. The message was simple: protect the ball, stay poised, and give this roster a chance despite the setbacks around it.

Week 17 can be cruel. Health shifts outcomes as much as scheme. Green Bay now turns its attention to evaluations, next-man-up plans, and the work still ahead. But one priority stands above everything else for players and fans alike: Kamal Hadden’s full recovery. And the question for Packers Nation writes itself: how hard will this team punch back after a night like this?