No Jordan Love? No problem for Malik Willis. With the Green Bay Packers’ franchise quarterback sidelined due to a concussion, all eyes were on Willis to keep the offense afloat in a Saturday night shootout against the Baltimore Ravens. The backup signal-caller didn't just manage the game; he took it over.

Trailing 27-17 late in the third quarter, the Packers needed a spark. Willis delivered with his legs, calling his own number on a read-option keeper. He fooled the entire Ravens defense, freezing the edge defender before sprinting 11 yards practically untouched into the end zone.

MALIK WILLIS' THIRD TD OF THE GAME 🧀 BALvsGB on @peacock

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ucxDl0ybqZ — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

The score, which cut the Ravens' lead to a nail-biting 27-24, marked Willis' third total touchdown of the night. Earlier in the game, he connected with Christian Watson for a 39-yard strike and added a 22-yard rushing score in the first half, complete with a Lambeau Leap.

Willis has been efficient through the air and lethal on the ground. By the time he crossed the goal line for his second rushing touchdown, he had already racked up over 270 passing yards and 40+ rushing yards.

It’s a massive performance for Willis, who was thrust into the starting role against a desperate Ravens team fighting for their playoff lives. While Derrick Henry has been busy bullying the Packers' defense on the other side, Willis is proving that Green Bay has plenty of firepower of its own.

Whatever the final result, Willis has shown he can operate Matt LaFleur’s offense at a high level when called upon. And fans are finally starting to understand why he is leaving the Packers next season, he is a legitimate QB1 choice.