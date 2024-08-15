The NBA has officially revealed the full schedule for the 2024-25 season, which highlights every team's games that will be on national television. Once again, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have taken the prize as being the teams with the most games on national TV, which includes: ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Surprisingly enough, both the Lakers and Warriors sit above the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics on this list.

It should not come as a surprise to anyone to see the Lakers and Warriors at the top of this list for national TV games in the NBA for the 2024-25 season, regardless of how they finished the 2023-24 season. LeBron James and Stephen Curry remain the faces of the league late in their careers, and they have been the most marketable names in basketball for over a decade.

This is why the NBA has decided to give them the most games on national television. The Lakers will play a total of 39 games across the four networks, and the Warriors will play 36 total games. The Celtics and Knicks are tied for third on the list with 34 national televised games, followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns with 30 such games.

Last season, it was the Warriors who led the way with 41 nationally televised games across ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, followed by the Lakers with 40 games and the Celtics with 35 games.

The biggest increase in attention from the league's perspective was given to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have gone from 12 nationally televised games during the 2023-24 season to a total of 25 games. The Minnesota Timberwolves also made a huge jump from 10 games to 25 games after their recent appearance in the Western Conference Finals. The Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets each saw double-digit games on national TV last season, but will now receive double-digit viewership.

This 2024-25 NBA schedule has a lot of balance in terms of nationally televised games, as only 10 teams will have single-digit games on the four networks.

Los Angeles and Golden State have been two of the most profitable teams with two of the most profitable players of all time over the last several seasons. Even with the Celtics coming off a championship, it's clear to see that viewers are still interested in seeing the Lakers and Warriors.