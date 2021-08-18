Chasing any autographed card of a top rookie is always a foremost priority for dedicated collectors. For the past few years, the likes of Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson have always been in demand. Last season, without a doubt, the top prospect in the card market is no other than the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball.

But, as hot as Ball’s reputation may be on the court and in the card market, his autographed cards aren’t generating the kind of hype they should. We take a look at why his rookie card autographs are causing worry among hobbyists.

The Problem with LaMelo Ball Rookie Card Autographs

It’s always a tradition for the NBA’s hottest rookies to sign rookie cards featuring them in their team jerseys. For quite some time now, rookie card autographs of Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, and Tyrese Haliburton have been circulating the market via Panini’s different sets. The exception here is Ball, whose signed rookie cards are still nowhere to be found.

To compensate, Panini America has included redemption cards in its card products. In essence, they act as a sort of IOU, which promises a signed LaMelo Ball rookie card autograph somewhere down the line. Of course, the possibility of delivering these cards largely depends on the availability of the young point guard in signing them. Nonetheless, these redemption cards hold great value in the market and remain a chase-worthy item for collectors.

Of course, Ball can’t hold off his responsibility to sign these cards. In one way or another, he will have to take some time to sit down, open a stack of cards Panini has sent him, and sign them all away. With the impending release of the company’s latest National Treasures set, it looks like Ball has delivered on that promise. But with an early look at his Rookie Patch Auto card, there’s something amiss with it.

Wait until Miles Bridges/LaMelo Ball/Panini get sued for fraud in a court of law for the autograph scandal situation in National Treasures. This stuff is between $6k-8k per box with 8 cards. Handwriting expert will tell you that is Bridges sig on an 'authenticated' LaMelo auto !! pic.twitter.com/wzJQypUEx3 — Matthew Dixon (@MatthewDixon34) August 15, 2021

At first look, Ball’s RPA from the latest National Treasures set looks to be a good one. But when compared to the signature of his teammate and regular lob partner, Miles Bridges, there’s cause for suspicion down the line.

The similarities in these signatures will lead some people to think that Bridges himself signed these LaMelo Ball cards, which is a potential controversy if proven right. This case also brings back memories of Luka Doncic autographed rookie cards and rumors that they were signed by his mother, instead of the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star.

IMO the LaMelo Ball National Treasures autographs are real. But most of your Luka’s are still fake. pic.twitter.com/X6lCB2GFlR — Sports Card News (@SportsCardNews) August 12, 2021

Controversy aside, collectors are also blasting the point guard’s autograph for being sloppy. Some have even put their grievances on various social media platforms and said that Ball’s on-card signature doesn’t exactly look good. Nonetheless, these cards still draw top value and demand thousands of dollars on the market.

What To Do With Those LaMelo Ball Rookie Card Autographs

It remains to be seen whether Ball did sign those cards or Bridges went the extra mile to handle that task for his teammate. But not unless some brave soul takes this fight to court, the validity of these signed cards won’t be completely proven.

Lonzo Ball Rookie Patch Autograph bringing TENS OF THOUSANDS https://t.co/H3k3RZE1Ej — Trading Card Blog (@TradingCardBlog) August 15, 2021

At the end of the day, a rookie card signed by an up-and-coming star such as Ball will always hold a lot of value among collectors and in the market. In the event you manage to get one, purchase it at a good price, or get it from a box break, it’s best to hold on to that insane pull. Even with all the controversy surrounding him, Ball will likely be a big name, both in the NBA and in the card market. It’s better to hold on to his rookie card autograph for the time being.