In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit.

When Law & Order: SVU returns on Jan. 18 for season 25, it also marks Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson as the longest-running character on a prime-time drama series. And the show then becomes the longest-running drama series in television history.

Hargitay spoke exclusively with People on playing Benson and turning 60 this year.

“I was the second detective alongside Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). He was the male lead and a little more experienced and I was trying to catch up,” she told the entertainment magazine.

As Hargitay's Benson rose up the ranks to lieutenant and finally squad captain, the actress also became the lead of the show when Meloni left in 2011.

She said, “As I became more comfortable with the character, you saw this powerful woman emerge.”

Hargitay continued, “In a way it was a rebirth. And that was powerful and exciting and beautifully uncomfortable to reckon with one's own power.”

The actress referenced the fans use of WWOBD, or What would Olivia Benson do? “The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me. I also have those moments where I've sort of slipped into her. If there's a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It's sort of this perfect feminist story,” Benson — er, Hargitay stated.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been on the air for 25 years now. She said she has two opposing answers for how long it has been. “One is I can't believe it's been 25 years, a quarter of a century! And the other is, I can't see it any other way,” Hargitay responded.

As to what would the actress playing Olivia Benson do? How about training to become a rape crisis counselor and start the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004? The actress said she was inspired to train as a counselor when many survivors told her that Law & Order: SVU is the reason they reported their abuse or assault.

Hargitay turns 60 on Jan. 23. She's celebrating a record-breaking career as well as growing older.

“I'm so proud of it and I'm grateful,” she said about entering a mile-stone age.

“I'm stronger than I've ever been.”