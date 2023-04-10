Dick Wolf is not slowing down. Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have all been renewed for additional seasons on NBC.

NBC announced the six-series renewal news on Monday (April 10). “I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said Wolf in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers,” he continued. “I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming, also released a statement about the show renewals.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Katz. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

The Law & Order franchise star is Law & Order: SVU which stars Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson. The legal drama is the longest-running series on television. She wrote a statement per Variety upon hearing the series renewal.

“All of us at ‘SVU’ feel honored to be able to continue telling these essential stories… While we have seen significant changes in our culture, injustice persists and too many voices still go unheard,” Hargitay wrote. “That cause is as much mine as it is Olivia Benson’s, and I gather strength from knowing that the longest-running drama series on television is one that elevates women’s stories, and the stories of those in our society who have been marginalized and harmed. To know that I get to be a part of someone’s experience of feeling less alone, less isolated, more in community, more connected, that is the true privilege and gift.”

She continues, “On the artistic front, it is gratifying for me to take stock of how much I’ve learned, and exciting to embrace how much I have yet to discover. I’ve had many deeply fulfilling artistic experiences in my years on the show, most recently and most especially directing the ‘King of the Moon’ episode. I look forward to growing creatively in the future with these extraordinary collaborators.”

Law & Order and SVU will have 22 episodes. Organized Crime which is led by Chris Meloni, will have 13.

All six of the series air Wednesdays and Thursdays on NBC.