Like father like son, right? Well, it’s unlikely Bronny James will turn into one of the greatest of all time like LeBron James, but the Sierra Canyon guard is well on his way to being special. As of Tuesday, Bronny has officially broken into the top-10 in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s now considered a five-star prospect as well, per On3 Sports.

🚨NEW🚨 Bronny James ranks No. 9 & five-stars in the latest 2023 On3 150. https://t.co/pDN3w0bkoh pic.twitter.com/PhUFDc2Nls — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 7, 2023

On3 highlighted his brilliance on the defensive end:

“Bronny James is a sturdy guard, with a strong frame, long arms, and broad shoulders. The 6-2/6-3 guard is a noted defender at the point of attack. He moves his feet well laterally and plays with a chip on his shoulder.”

The senior has yet to commit to a Division 1 school for next season, but the likes of Oregon and Ohio State are in the mix for him. The Buckeyes, who LeBron adores, are believed to be the favorite.

This latest news about Bronny’s new ranking comes just hours after The King tweeted out Monday that Bronny is “definitely better than some of these cats I’m watching on league pass today”:

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

Bronny clearly has the support of his father, who believes he is going to be special. On top of him soaring up the rankings, James also has a whopping NIL valuation of $7.2 million, a mile higher than any other prospect. Not surprising considering his dad is a global superstar.

Whether James decides to go the college or G-League route (probably the first), it’s clear he’s heading in the right direction and could very well hear his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft. Perhaps Bronny will play with his pops after all before it’s all said and done.