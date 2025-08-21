Cooper Flagg has all of the tools to become a superstar in the NBA. He can do just about anything on a basketball court — something the 2025 No. 1 overall pick demonstrated with Duke last season. However, Flagg has faced some questions heading into the NBA.

The 18-year-old's ceiling is extremely high. He will become one of the best players in the NBA if he lives up to his potential. Flagg has already drawn Jayson Tatum comparisons.

Flagg does need to add more muscle to his frame. Again, though, he is only 18. Flagg is going to continue to build muscle as he develops and works in the NBA. One other question stems from his three-point shooting form.

Will Cooper Flagg be a consistent three-point shooter with the Mavericks?

Flagg's fundamentals and mechanics have led some to wonder if his three-point shot will translate to the next level. It is still a work-in-progress. The Duke product's shot is not broken by any means, but it could use some work. His elbow flares out at times which can lead to inconsistency.

It wasn't an issue at Duke — Flagg shot 38.5 percent on 3.6 three-point attempts per game. It will be interesting to see how aggressive Jason Kidd and the Mavs are when it comes to encouraging Flagg to shoot from beyond the arc during the 2025-26 season. He offers impressive athleticism and a strong ability to finish at the basket. Additionally, Flagg is more than capable of connecting from the mid-range.

The Mavericks may want Flagg to be patient with his three-point shot at first. Perhaps the two-four range per game could make sense for him starting out in the league. As Flagg continues to work on his shooting form, the Mavericks may begin to give him the green light from deep on a more consistent basis.

Of course, this is only speculation. Dallas has yet to reveal its plan for Flagg's three-point shooting. It wouldn't be surprising to see Flagg proceed with patience when it comes to his long-range shot, though.

In the end, Cooper Flagg is a talented enough basketball player to overcome this specific obstacle. He is certainly not a bad three-point shooter. If he can find true consistency with his shot from behind the three-point line in the NBA, then Flagg will become an even more all-around dangerous player.