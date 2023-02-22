Bronny James has looked special during his time at Sierra Canyon. His updated 2024 NBA mock draft projection is sure to fire up both Bronny and his legendary father LeBron James.

James is now considered a top-1o pick in 2024, via ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. While the draft ordered isn’t yet set in stone, Givony currently projects James to go with the 1oth overall pick to the Orlando Magic.

“Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he’s made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking,” Givony wrote.

While he is now projected to be a top-10 NBA Draft pick, Bronny James has yet to decide where he will go to college. He has received offers from numerous top-level schools including Kentucky, Ohio State and USC.

But whatever school James attends – he could even go the G-League route – he is poised to be one of the best prospects in the 2024 class. He has developed nicely as a scorer from both outside and inside the arc. Furthermore, he has taken major strides defensively, becoming a lock down force on the perimeter.

LeBron James has gone on record saying he would one day love to play alongside his son in the NBA. LeBron’s free agency lines up perfectly with when Bronny is entering the league. As he looks to hopefully play alongside his son, LeBron has now watched him shoot up the draft boards.

Bronny still has a long way to go before the 2024 NBA Draft. But even still in high school, James’ stock continues to only go up.