Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has never shied away from his love of other sports and he's been a die-hard Liverpool F.C. now for the better part of 20 years. We've seen him pay homage to his beloved club with his sneakers in the past and now we'll see the newest Nike LeBron NXXT Gen don the iconic LFC colors. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
LeBron James bought 2% stake in Liverpool F.C. back in 2011 when he was with the Miami Heat. At the time, the club was one of the world's biggest in terms of valuation at $4.45 billion. As of 2023, the clubs valuation rose to $5.29 billion, making it the fourth most expensive sports team in the world.
The first time we saw a LeBron James sneaker rock Liverpool colors was the following year in 2012 when LeBron released the Nike LeBron 9 Low in a dazzling red and aqua colorway. The pairs are still sought-after to this day and we've seen a few more iterations since, most recently on the Nike LeBron 20. The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen will be the newest model to see the colorway, but takes a completely different approach with its scheme.
As the first two examples were draped in classic Liverpool Red, this upcoming style will see more of a pivot towards some of the club's alternate kits and still features the iconic teal color throughout.
The unique colorway also finds itself on a unique silhouette in terms of LeBron James' sneaker catalog. The vast majority of his sneakers are performance-based basketball shoes, while the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD takes a more comfort-based approach and can double as a lifestyle sneaker.
The soft uppers come in a clean Orewood Brown, providing a great slate for the colors to pop on this one. Washed Teal is seen on the Nike swooshes and the translucent outsole. The insoles also feature a special Liverpool F.C. graphic and the team's crest is featured on the tongue of the shoe. Gold hits on the medial side and eyestays finish this shoe off and it's perfect as the Liverpool Reds will have gold on their mind as well.
The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD ‘Liverpoool' is set to drop on March 7, 2024 and will come with a standard price tag of $170. These should be available on Nike SNKRS app and marketplaces like KICKSCREW, so don't miss out on your chance to support your favorite NBA player or favorite soccer club!