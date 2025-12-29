Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season had massive playoff implications, starting with the three-game slate on Christmas Day. With divisional titles, Wild Card berths, and conference top seeds all on the line, ClutchPoints’ Week 18 NFL Power Rankings saw quite a lot of movement.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 18 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

An easy win for the New England Patriots, coupled with a loss by the Buffalo Bills, locked up the AFC East title for NE. Drake Maye continued his strong sophomore campaign, throwing five touchdowns in the win, including one to Stefon Diggs, who crossed the 100-yard mark for the second straight week.

With the win, the Patriots only have the top seed in the AFC to fight for, as all other playoff implications are locked up. Head coach Mike Vrabel has been exactly what this franchise has needed to get back on the right track, as he should definitely factor into the Coach of the Year race this year.

A hard-fought win over the Carolina Panthers helps keep the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West divisional race. Their 27-10 road win helps keep them atop the NFC in the first seed, as they aim to be the lone team with a bye in the conference.

A big day from Zach Charbonnet paced the offense, as the RB2 for Seattle ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba produced a nine-catch, 72-yard performance in Seattle’s 13th win on the year.

3. San Francisco 49ers (+3)

It was quite the barn burner in Sunday Night Football, as the San Francisco 49ers won a shootout with the Chicago Bears, 42-38. Another strong showing from Brock Purdy (three passing TDs, two rushing TDs) paced the Niners as they earned their 12th win of the year.

A Saturday matchup with the Seahawks awaits the Niners in Week 18, with the winner earning the top seed in the NFC and the NFC West divisional title. A lot is on the line for San Francisco next week, and it could very well be the best game of the slate.

4. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

The Los Angeles Rams face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, in a matchup with major playoff implications in the NFC. While the Falcons are eliminated, the Rams are still fighting for the NFC West title, albeit they are behind both the Seahawks and 49ers.

While it took more than expected to earn the win, the Denver Broncos earned a win in Week 17 over the Kansas City Chiefs to help lock up the AFC West division title. Still in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the AFC, Denver looked a bit sluggish at times against Kansas City, but they did enough to earn their 13th win of the year.

Bo Nix only threw for 182 yards in the win, finding rookie RB RJ Harvey for a score, and Nix also scored a rushing touchdown. Harvey racked up 76 total yards and a receiving score in the win, while Courtland Sutton led all DEN pass catchers with 40 yards on four catches.

6. Chicago Bears (-3)

A late defensive stand by the Niners defense kept Caleb Williams and the Bears out of the end zone as the clock ran out, spoiling an impressive performance from Chicago in Week 17. While the NFC North divisional race is already locked up, their loss keeps them out of the number one seed conversation, potentially setting them up for a Wild Card fight with Green Bay.

With the receiver core unhealthy, Luther Burden (8/138/1) and Colston Loveland (6/94/1) stepped up in a big way, but the defense was absolutely gashed to the tune of 496 total yards of offense and 32 first downs.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

A comeback win for the Jacksonville Jaguars helps keep them in the pole position of the AFC South division, a game ahead of the Houston Texans. Two rushing touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence paced the JAX offense in their 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, as he was helped by 92 total yards from Travis Etienne, three field goals from Cam Little, and a two-interception, two-sack performance from the Jaguars’ defense.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

A nail-biting, 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills was exactly what the Philadelphia Eagles needed in Week 17. While nothing about the one-offensive touchdown showing from the PHI offense should instill a ton of confidence, the resilient effort by Vic Fangio’s defense to slow down the BUF offense is what should be the biggest takeaway for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert for his lone touchdown, while Saquon Barkley (68 rushing yards) and A.J. Brown (68 receiving yards) led their respective positions in Philly’s 10th win of the season.

9. Houston Texans (+1)

A key, Saturday afternoon win for the Texans helps keep them in the top 10 of the Week 18 NFL Power Rankings. A few deep bombs from CJ Stroud to rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel jump-started the scoring for Houston, while five sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble from the Houston defense helped the Texans earn their 11th win of the season.

Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins are the 2⃣nd rookie duo in NFL history and the first since 1938 to each record TD receptions of 40-plus yards in the same game 😮‍💨 HOUvsLAC on @nflnetwork

Stream on #NFLPluspic.twitter.com/VE3YAyu5Xu — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 27, 2025

10. Buffalo Bills (-3)

The Bills’ offense could not muster anything until the fourth quarter in their Week 17 loss to the Eagles, as two rushing touchdowns from Josh Allen finally got Buffalo on the board late. But a missed two-point conversion attempt, one that Allen missed Khalil Shakir badly on, ended the game just as the Bills got back into it, knocking BUF out of the AFC East divisional race and to the back-end of the top-10 of the Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

Allen threw for 241 scoreless yards in the rain, as he connected with Brandin Cooks (4/101) for a few deep bombs to get the Bills into the red zone. But a disconnected three-plus quarters of football put the Bills behind the eight ball, forcing them to play catch-up across the back-half of the fourth quarter.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

The Los Angeles Chargers, even with their Week 17 loss to the Texans, are locked into the 2025 NFL playoffs as a Wild Card team. It was a really rough showing for the LAC offense, as Justin Herbert was forced out of the pocket on what felt like every single one of his dropbacks.

Omarion Hampton took every single carry but one from the running back group, finding the end zone, and fellow rookie Oronde Gadsden caught Herbert’s lone passing touchdown in the loss.

12. Baltimore Ravens (+5)

Even without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens marched into Lambeau Field and sprung an upset on the Packers, staying in the race for the AFC North. Tyler Huntley only needed to throw for 107 yards and a touchdown in the win, as Derrick Henry put on his Superman cape yet again.

Derrick Henry is the first player in NFL history to have 4 Rush TD in a game for two different franchises 👑 pic.twitter.com/eSPKj0zTt9 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 28, 2025

Henry earned 36 carries, turning that monster workload into 216 yards and four touchdowns, music to the ears of many who started Henry in their fantasy football championship matchups, as the Ravens jumped up five spots in the Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2)

The Pittsburgh Steelers just cannot get out of their own way this season, as a failed fourth-down conversion helps keep the race for the AFC North up for grabs heading into Week 18.

Two field goals from Chris Boswell are all that Aaron Rodgers and the PIT offense could manage against the Cleveland Browns, as the absence of DK Metcalf stymied the passing attack. A winner-take-all matchup for next week between PIT and BAL is on the docket, as the winner of this game earns the AFC North crown and the loser falls out of the playoff picture entirely.

14. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Handed a golden opportunity to clinch the NFC South division with a loss by Tampa Bay, the Carolina Panthers fumbled their chance by losing at home to the Seahawks. A putrid showing from the offense, led by Bryce Young’s 54 passing yards, buried any shot of winning this game from the jump, although a valiant effort from the Panthers’ defense (one interception, one forced fumble, three sacks) kept Carolina in the game longer than expected.

A Week 18 matchup with the Buccaneers sets up a winner-take-all matchup, as the loser will be booking first-class tickets to Cancun once the game clock reads all zeros.

15. Green Bay Packers (-2)

A loss earlier in the week by the Detroit Lions helped clinch a playoff berth for the Green Bay Packers, making their Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens unimportant. With Jordan Love not cleared from the concussion he suffered in Week 16, Malik Willis impressed in the start.

Before leaving with an injury of his own, Willis threw for 288 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns in what was a solid audition for his free-agency journey this offseason.

16. Indianapolis Colts (-1)

A Week 17 loss to the Jaguars drops the Indianapolis Colts to 8-8 on the year with one game to go. An uninspiring effort from Phillip Rivers (147 yards) bogged the Colts' offense down from the start, as a touchdown to Mo Allie-Cox salvaged an otherwise disappointing performance.

Jonathan Taylor turned 24 touches into 84 yards and a rushing touchdown, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren was once again Rivers’ favorite target, corralling all five targets for 43 yards in the loss.

17. Miami Dolphins (+2)

A solid showing from backup quarterback Quinn Ewers gave the Miami Dolphins a shocking upset win over the Buccaneers in Week 17. Ewers, who has been the team’s starter for the past two weeks, had his best professional showing yet, throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while not committing a single turnover.

The Dolphins blocked the 55-yard attempt! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jZaMVcfz9R — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Ewers found rookie receiver Theo Wease and tight end Greg Dulcich for touchdowns, while the Miami defense forced two interceptions, recovered a fumble, blocked a field goal, and recorded three sacks in the surprising win.

18. Dallas Cowboys (+2)

The Dallas Cowboys helped kick off the Christmas Day slate of games with a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott enjoyed a successful game, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the win, connecting with Jake Ferguson and KaVontae Turpin for scores, as Dallas jumped up two spots in the Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

It was a heavy dosage of the run game in the win, as Javonte Williams (13/54/1), Malik Davis (20/103), and Hunter Luepke (7/30) combined for over 175 yards on the ground. Dallas moved to 7-8-1 on the year, a lost season but one that has a shot to end at .500 with a win next week.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

An upset loss at the hands of the Dolphins really knocks the Buccaneers down a few pegs in the Week 18 NFL Power Rankings, as this was an avoidable loss to a team that looked far better than the past few weeks.

Baker Mayfield had his usual high-passing output, throwing for 346 yards and two touchdowns, but two costly interceptions halted promising scoring opportunities for the Buccaneers, who now will have to win their way into the NFC playoffs next week in a matchup with the Panthers.

20. New Orleans Saints (+2)

While it is too early to crown him, the New Orleans Saints may have found their long-term QB option in rookie Tyler Shough, or at least a stopgap option for the next season or two. Shough recorded his third-straight game with no turnovers, throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

NO’s 34-26 win over the Tennessee Titans was due in large part to Chris Olave, as he caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the win. A lost year for the Saints does have some positive takeaways, as Shough and Olave have shown that they can be the future at the QB and WR positions, respectively, moving forward.

21. Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football)

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons will host the Rams on Monday Night Football, in a game that has no impact on the Falcons as they start to play for next season. With the trio of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson looking to have strong showings yet again, it will be interesting to see how well the Falcons are able to look against the playoff-bound Rams on primetime.

22. Minnesota Vikings (+1)

An ugly performance on offense still was enough to get things done for the Vikings in Week 17, as they sprung a home upset over the Lions. Max Brosmer stepped in for the injured J.J. McCarthy again, only completing nine passes for 51 yards, as a heavy dosage of Aaron Jones in the run game and a hungry defensive attack paved the way to their eighth win.

The Vikings, after all of their offensive struggles this year, now sit at 8-8 on the season, a surprising record considering all of the injuries and issues they faced at the quarterback position, jumping up one spot in the Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

23. Detroit Lions (-7)

The Lions are officially eliminated from the 2025 NFL playoff picture, a shocking fall from grace after their strong season last year. A five-turnover performance from Jared Goff, including three turnovers, buried any shot that the Lions had of making it a game against the Minnesota Vikings, as both offenses struggled.

Isaac TeSlaa caught Goff’s only touchdown in the loss, as Detroit now gets to go to the drawing board earlier than expected this offseason, with plenty of roster holes to address.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

A 37-14 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Arizona Cardinals was because of strong showings from both Chase Brown and Ja’Marr Chase. While Joe Burrow threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, the Cincy offense produced one of its more well-rounded showings of the entire season.

Brown earned 22 carries in the win, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and taking three receptions for an additional 40 yards. Chase had a low yardage total (60), but caught seven passes, two of which went for touchdowns, as the Bengals earned their sixth win of the year.

25. Cleveland Browns (+3)

In an ugly game between two AFC North rivals, it was the Browns that came out ahead in a mild surprise, uprooting the postseason path for the Steelers. Shedeur Sanders threw two interceptions and a touchdown, finding tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a score before the tight end was forced to leave with a groin injury.

With nothing left to play for and a matchup with the Bengals on tap in Week 18, this home tilt could have been the last one for Kevin Stefanski as head coach, although that final decision has yet to be made for Cleveland’s future.

26. New York Giants (+5)

In a matchup between the two top teams in the tank-off, the New York Giants threw caution to the wind when it came to their 2026 NFL Draft positioning, earning a convincing 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jaxson Dart threw for 207 scoreless yards in the win, finding pay dirt twice on the ground. Devin Singletary was the more productive of the two running backs, turning 12 touches into 70 yards and a rushing touchdown, while Wan’Dale Robinson repirsed his role as the WR1, catching 11 passes for 113 yards.

27. Tennessee Titans (no change)

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward impressed in Tennessee’s Week 17 loss to New Orleans, even with his first turnover since Week 14. Ward connected with Elic Ayomanor and Chig Okonkwo for his two passing touchdowns, as both Okonkwo and rookie wideout Cimere Dike tied for the team-high in receiving yards with 55.

The loss drops the Titans to 3-13 on the season, as they look to try and regroup for their final game of the 2025 NFL season.

28. Kansas City Chiefs (-3)

Chris Oladukun was the next man up at QB for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, as both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew are out for the rest of the season. Oladukun threw his first career touchdown in the loss, as the Chiefs kept things fairly close all game in their loss to the Broncos.

29. Washington Commanders (-3)

Josh Johnson was forced into action in Week 17 after both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota suffered injuries earlier this year, keeping up with the trend of backup QBs finishing out seasons for plenty of teams.

Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt turned 11 carries into 105 yards and two touchdowns in WAS’s 12th loss of the year, and both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel each racked up 60-plus receiving yards.

30. New York Jets (-1)

A dismal showing from undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook and the Jets offense as a whole resulted in a 32-point loss at the hands of the Patriots in Week 17. Cook, making his third-consecutive start, threw for 152 yards and an interception, helping the Jets continue their freefall to the bottom of the NFL standings.

A road tilt against the Bills awaits Cook and the Jets in Week 18, the final week of what has been nothing short of a dreadful showing in Aaron Glenn’s first year as head coach.

31. Arizona Cardinals (-1)

It was quite a lifeless showing for the Cardinals in Week 17, as they limp into Week 18 after a 23-point loss at the hands of the Bengals. Jacoby Brissett has come back down to Earth after a hot start, as he only threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The defense was run all over in Week 17, as Cincinnati pretty much was able to do whatever it wanted to on offense. That showing from the defense could be the final nail in the coffin for head coach Jonathan Gannon, who seems to be on thin ice after how poorly Arizona has looked this year in a three-win season and in his three-year tenure leading the team.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

Outside of a surprise Week 18 win over the Chiefs, a Week 17 blowout loss to the Giants pretty much cements the Raiders in the top spot of the 2026 NFL Draft and at the bottom of the Week 18 NFL Power Rankings. Helping position themselves for a top quarterback in next year’s draft class, the losing streak has now reached 10 consecutive games for Las Vegas, potentially spelling an early end to Pete Carroll’s tenure leading the team.

Having placed Brock Bowers on injured reserve earlier this week, Michael Mayer stepped in to be the top target for Geno Smith, catching nine passes for 89 yards in the loss. As their tanking efforts are almost at the finish line, it remains to be seen how many changes the Raiders will undergo once again in what should be another busy offseason.