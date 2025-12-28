The NBA world is still waiting to see where former Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul will sign for the rest of the year, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets being named by some as potential suitors for the future Hall of Famer. Paul was unceremoniously released by the Clippers during a road trip earlier this month, shortly after he had announced that the 2025-26 season would be his last in the NBA.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer took to Marc Stein's Substack to relay why the Lakers are not a likely destination for Paul's final NBA chapter.

“Despite the 40-year-old's frequently cited desire to play as close to his Los Angeles-based family as possible, sources say that the Lakers are not considering Paul as a potential in-season addition,” reported Fischer. “…Lakers have generally been very intentional in targeting players under 30 since the offseason when addressing various roster needs…”

Fischer also shot down speculation that Paul and his former team, the Rockets, could form a reunion.

“…sources say that the Rockets aren't really weighing changes to their team at the moment and don't anticipate doing so until closer to the end of January thanks to the very limited breathing space they have,” reported Ficher.

The Rockets have seemed to be in need of a true point guard at times this year thanks to a torn ACL injury sustained by Fred VanVleet shortly before the season started, but at this point, it seems that the team is content to continue to let Reed Sheppard continue to figure things out on the fly.

Overall, NBA fans will certainly want to see Paul sign with someone at some point this season in order to get a proper farewell from the NBA world, but at this point in time, there is no indication on who that organization might be.