LeBron James pulled off a fantastic alley-oop dunk after connecting with Marcus Smart during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

James is progressing through his NBA-record 23rd season, continuing to shine as one of the best veteran stars in the league. Even though Los Angeles has performed well as one of the best teams in the NBA, they have gone through a rough defensive stretch that has seen them lose three consecutive games.

The Lakers were in need of a big win, which their matchup against the Kings needed to be a big change of pace. James understood this as he created the incredible highlight during the first quarter. Smart stole the ball from Russell Westbrook as he went on the fast break, doing a no-look alley-oop pass to a speeding James for the roaring two-handed dunk.

MARCUS SMART NO-LOOK LOB TO LEBRON JAMES 💥

James added in another dunk, this time during the midway point of the second period. Sacramento committed a turnover as Los Angeles took possession. Luka Doncic had the ball in his hands as he found a dashing James, who perfectly timed a reverse two-handed dunk.

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Kings

It was smooth sailing for LeBron James and the Lakers, securing the convincing 125-101 victory over the Kings to return to the win column.

Los Angeles dominated the matchup from start to finish, winning all four quarters. Their defense significantly improved, holding Sacramento to 101 points while forcing 19 turnovers on their end.

Six players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. He finished with a stat line of 24 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He shot 11-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic dominated with 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and a block. Nick Smith Jr. came next with 21 points and three rebounds, Rui Hachimura put up 12 points and four rebounds, while Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia provided 11 points each.

Los Angeles improved to a 20-10 record, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Houston Rockets and one game above the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Denver Nuggets by 1.5 games and San Antonio Spurs by 2.5 games.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET.