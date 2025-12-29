LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak following their 125-101 win against the visiting Sacramento Kings, and a big reason for that win was the contributions of Nick Smith Jr. off the bench. Prior to the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick mentioned that Smith was going to get his opportunity amid the backcourt injuries to Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent.

During the Lakers’ win against the Kings, Nick Smith certainly took advantage of his opportunity, knocking down his first seven shots and finishing with 21 of the team’s 44 bench points. Following the game, Smith spoke about his mentality on a game-to-game basis considering the fact that he’s on a two-way contract.

“This is up and down because obviously I’m on a two-way. So one day I might play, then the next two games I might not play. So just take it one day at a time,” Smith said. “I try to make sure every day is my game day. I try to make sure I prepare my body when my name is called. And tonight was one of those nights.”

Smith was the Lakers’ third leading scorer behind only Luka Doncic (34) and LeBron James (24). He shot 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from the field and 5-of-10 (50 percent) from the 3-point line. He also added three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and gave the Lakers an additional ball-handler on the court. For some possessions, he was the primary point guard.

For December, Smith started out playing in the Lakers’ first three games of the month. That was followed by three consecutive DNPs. Then three more games of action, followed up with another DNP. The Lakers’ coaching staff has to be careful in terms of monitoring Smith’s availability due to the nature of a two-way contract. But regardless, Smith is going to be ready whenever he’s needed.

“I’m just in a space where I’m just locked in right now. Just trying to do what I can to help this team win. I just try to prepare every day like it’s a game day, and it showed tonight,” Smith said. “The coaching staff has put a lot of trust in me to go out there and do what I do. I haven’t had that in a long time, so it’s definitely been very helpful.”

Coming into Sunday’s game, Smith had appeared in 12 games, including one start, at a little over 15 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 7.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

There is a precedent for the Lakers in terms of converting a player on a two-way contract to a standard deal as they did last season with Jordan Goodwin. But such a move would have to occur sometime in the second half of the season.