LOS ANGELES – With the recent injury diagnosis to Austin Reaves, theres’ no doubt the Los Angeles Lakers are going to feel his absence. Reaves will be out at least a month due to a calf injury, and the team is already without Gabe Vincent in the backcourt due to injury as well. But with multiple guards out of the lineup, that leave an opportunity for another player to step up, someone whom Lakers head coach JJ Redick already has in mind.

Prior to the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, JJ Redick mentioned that Nick Smith Jr. is the one player on the roster that is going to get more of an opportunity with Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent sidelined due to injury.

“I think for Nick, he’s got an opportunity, which happens throughout the season for a lot of the two ways when there’s multiple injuries at a position. With Gabe [Vincent] continuing to be out, I think, the next game, two games, three games, however long it takes, Nick’s got an opportunity now,” Redick said.

“He’s helped win us two games already this season in Toronto and in Portland. So we trust him,” Redick continued. “That would be the guy probably. . .we’re not going to ask him to do more. We never ask guys to do more. But he’s going to get consistent minutes for the foreseeable future.”

Smith joined the Lakers right at the start of training camp on a two-way contract. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he played two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before being waived ahead of the 2025-26 season.

When Smith has gotten minutes with the Lakers, he’s given the team an additional ball-handler with a propensity for scoring. Back on Nov. 3, with all three of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Reaves sidelined, Smith came off the bench and dropped 25 points while shooting 5-of-6 from 3-point range in a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He’s also been able to get development reps in the G League with South Bay. In his first game with South Bay back on Nov. 21, Smith finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 4-of-9 from 3-points range. Following that game, Smith spoke about what he’s looking to do when he gets assigned to the G League.

“It’s cool just to come down here, play hard and try and win some games,” Smith said. “Work on the stuff that Coach JJ needs me to work on,”

Smith has appeared in 12 games so far, including one start, at a little over 15 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 7.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range. Amid the injuries, Smith will likely remain with the Lakers for the foreseeable future.