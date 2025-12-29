The Los Angeles Lakers got back to their winning ways in their latest game, defeating the Sacramento Kings 125-101, and it came with an efficient game from LeBron James. The Lakers' star had 24 points and shot 11-of-13 from the field, and he's still showing that he isn't slowing down anytime soon. With James' 41st birthday coming up, it looks like he may be the exception to the rule about Father Time.

Funny enough, James himself thinks it as well.

“I’m in a battle with [Father Time] and I would like to say I’m kicking his ass on the back nine,” James said after their win against the Kings.

“I’m in a battle with [Father Time] and I would like to say I’m kicking his ass on the back nine” – LeBron James, two days before his 41st birthday, on testing his limits in his 23rd season pic.twitter.com/FcuvqLJn1L — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

James had to miss some time earlier this season after dealing with sciatica, and when he first came back, of course, he didn't truly look like himself. Throughout the process, he even broke his long streak of scoring 10 points in a game. Since then, James has come back and looked like the player we all know, even at his age.

Though James is still playing this game at a high level, he's still showing signs (not in his game) that the end may be near. When James was asked about playing in his 20th career Christmas game, and he gave an answer that sounded like he was just about tired of suiting up for the holiday.

“I'd much rather be at home with my family,” James said. “But I mean, it's the game, it's the game that I love. It's a game I watched when I was a kid on Christmas Day, watching a lot of the greatest play the game on Christmas. It's always been an honor to play it.

“Obviously, I'm gonna be completely honest, I would like to be home on the couch with my family all throughout the day. But our number is called, so we have to go out and perform and I look forward to it.”

Nonetheless, James had a solid game on Christmas, even though the Lakers lost.