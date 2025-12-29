Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears came up just short in their Sunday Night Football battle. The quarterback is already thinking of what he must improve to put the Bears in a place to win.

On the final play of the game, Williams was forced out of the pocket and threw a pass to the end zone that hurt the turf. The quarterback admitted that he can't, “dirt,” the ball and that he needs to make a better pass. At the same time, Williams is determined to come back stronger for Week 18 and the playoffs, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“I think we've proven who we are,” Williams said. “We'll fight, and I think we're a team to be reckoned with. I'm excited for our next game.”

While Williams took the blame for his low throw, head coach Ben Johnson isn't walking away faultless either. Having to call a play after spiking the ball with four seconds remaining, his regret is not getting the correct call in on time.

“We didn't quite get aligned in the formation we wanted to,” Johnson said. “It's on me. I didn't get him the call fast enough, so he' trying to piecemeal it together. I've got to do a better job on that.”

Despite the loss, Chicago's offense wasn't the issue throughout. The Bears dropped 38 points as Williams completed 25-of-42 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago did have a number of crucial drops, but their quarterback still managed to move them down the field consistently.

The Bears' defense will now need to take a long look in the mirror through. They allowed 42 points as quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns. He even ran in two more touchdowns.

Their final play is a big talking point coming out of the loss. But it's clear the Bears need to make adjustments on both sides of the ball to have a successful playoff run.