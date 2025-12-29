The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 125-101 on Sunday, and All-Stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James were key components of the victory with guard Austin Reaves out due to a calf strain that he suffered during the team’s Christmas Day Game against the Houston Rockets.

When all was said and done, Doncic was honest when speaking about how vital this stretch is for his on-court rapport with James.

“Yes. It is important. What do you want me to say more?,” Donic asked with a chuckle.

Doncic tallied 34 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while James posted 24 points, three rebounds, and five assists in the winning effort. After the contest, Doncic did admit that the team’s chemistry will continue to grow as his and James’ connection strengthens.

Article Continues Below

“I think it definitely starts with us,” Doncic told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And when AR is back, it's going to be all three of us. But now, it starts with us. We need to show what we can do and if we are going to do it, we both are going to do it. The group is going to follow.”

James was sure to mention that others would also have to make impactful contributions as the team looks to assert themselves as one of the best groups in the Western Conference.

“I don't want to create the narrative of [just] me and Luka,” James said. “It's five guys on the floor and seven guys that come off the bench. It needs to be all of us. [But] it's important that we set the tone.”

The Lakers are 20-10 on the season. They will host the 24-8 Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.