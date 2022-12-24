By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won’t be giving gifts this Christmas … at least not in the Christmas special of ClutchPoints’ animated series “The Association.”

In the latest teaser for the special, LeBron was in tears as he misses his old pal Kyrie Irving. With that, it doesn’t look like he’s capable of fulfilling his duties as Santa Claus for Christmas, hence the hiring of a new Santa for “The Association.”

It’s unknown what prompted LeBron James to be so emotional and miss Kyrie Irving that much, but the fact the Russell Westbrook was pissing on the Lakers star’s Christmas socks should be an indication that there might be an internal problem inside the Hollywood branch of The Association. That wouldn’t be surprising after that one hell of an office “fire” shown in a previous episode.

True enough, it’s hard for LeBron to be Santa if he has tons of things in his mind. Now, our question is, where’s Anthony Davis to console his good friend? Is he injured again? Where’s head coach Darvin Ham as well to stop Russ from pissing on the organization?

It will definitely be interesting to see what will happen with the Lakers. With their top performers not in a good state, there are doubts if they can even fulfill their playoff KPIs.

“The Association” is an ongoing ClutchPoints original animated series that tackles why “basketball is literally a business.” The Christmas special will be released on December 24. Aside from the teaser, though, no other details have been revealed.