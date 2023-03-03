Being the son of the greatest high school basketball prospect of all-time LeBron James is a tough act to live up to on the same stage. While Bronny isn’t reaching the same heights, he’s carving out a name for himself in his own right – and his dad can see it, too.

Bronny James poured 21 points to lead Sierra Canyon in a regional semi-final matchup against Etiwanda. The eldest James son flexed his smooth outside stroke while also getting a couple of key buckets in the paint. Check out some of his highlights below:

Bronny's team-high 21 led Sierra Canyon past Etiwanda 61-55 👀 Sierra Canyon plays Bishop Montgomery Saturday in the regional championship game. pic.twitter.com/hgeGuFtzw0 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 3, 2023

LeBron James Sr. couldn’t be prouder. The Los Angeles Lakers star took note of his namesake’s all-caps “SPECIAL” performance in a high stakes contest with a tweet after the game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bronny you were SPECIAL tonight kid!! Keep going! 🙏🏾🫡✊🏾🤎🫅🏾 #AlwaysProudDad — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2023

Bronny James’ draft stock has been on a steady rise over the past year, with some scouts and talent evaluators seeing potentially upside as a bona fide NBA lottery pick. He currently ranks 28th on ESPN’s 2023 recruiting list, but his rank continues to trend upwards with ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony seeing top-10 potential in his mock draft. At this point, he’s likely playing himself out of the Lakers’ draft range when he ultimately declares for the NBA Draft.

With LeBron repeatedly emphasizing his desire to play alongside his son, there was always going to be interest in Bronny beyond his abilities on the court. Now that he’s slowly turning into a legitimate prospect in his own right, the clamor to sign him can only go up from here.