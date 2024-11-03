Toronto Raptors legend and basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter saw his No. 15 jersey go up in the rafters as the franchise retired the number, and amid an outpouring of support, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate him on the honor.

“CONGRATULATIONS VINSANITY!!!! @mrvincecarter15 🫡. DOPE!! ♾️ IMMORTALIZED IN THE 6!!!” LeBron James wrote on X.

Vince Carter came into the NBA with the Raptors in 1998-99 when he won the Rookie of the Year award, and ended up playing 22 years in the NBA. He made the All-Star game eight times and All-NBA two times as well. Although he did not win an NBA title, he is a valued member of multiple franchises.

James and Carter had a lot of overlap in the NBA. James is in his 22nd year as well, and will likely play a few more. He came into the league in the 2003-04 season. With the amount of time that James spent with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, he and Carter saw each other a fair amount in the Eastern Conference.

A look back on Vince Carter's journey in the NBA

Carter spent time with the Raptors in seven different seasons, and he moved to the New Jersey Nets in the middle of the 2004-05 season. He is one of the most beloved Nets as well, playing for the franchise for five seasons. After that, he spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.

Obviously, Carter will be remembered mostly for his time with the Raptors and Nets, but he is well-liked around the NBA, even in the places he played smaller roles at the end of his career. His number retirement with the Raptors is cause for celebration for everyone who is a fan of the NBA.