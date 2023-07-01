LeBron James, the renowned NBA player and star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, recently shared his amusement and disbelief regarding the ending of the 1985 comedy film Teen Wolf starring Michael J. Fox, Yahoo reports. In the film, Fox portrays Scott Howard, a high school student who discovers he is a werewolf, leading to a transformation of his life.

Fully agree. pic.twitter.com/eaK4WIaHeK — Could Be The Move (@CouldBeTheMove) June 29, 2023

Taking to Twitter, James expressed his thoughts on the final basketball scene of Teen Wolf. He found it to be the funniest basketball sequence he had ever witnessed, specifically questioning why the main character did not transform into a wolf during that pivotal moment. James playfully remarked on the implausibility of a key character standing under the rim to secure a game-winning victory through free throws.

Interestingly, many fans of the movie had pondered the same question over the years, with one commenter noting it as an age-old query. Despite the movie's success, opening in second place at the box office that summer, behind Back to the Future, James highlighted the questionable basketball rules depicted in the scene.

Referring to official NBA regulations, James pointed out that a player who fouls out of the game should not be allowed to position themselves under the basket during ensuing free throws. Such a violation of the rules would never occur in a genuine basketball game, and James humorously emphasized that his Lakers team would never face such a bizarre scenario.

Additionally, James seemed to have missed the underlying message of the film regarding Michael J. Fox's character choosing not to rely solely on his werewolf abilities during the championship game. Fox's character undergoes an inner transformation, learning to accept himself and understanding that he does not need to lean on his lycanthropy to succeed as a champion. This resonates with James' own experience, symbolized by his decision to abandon his iconic headband and embrace his receding hairline while still maintaining his regal prowess.