Check out the most interesting transfers for the upcoming LEC Winter 2024 season!

With the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) Winter 2024 Season almost here, more and more teams and orgs are announcing their teams. Check out all Teams and Rosters for the LEC Winter 2024 season here.

LEC Winter 2024 Teams, Rosters, and Players

These 10 teams will compete for Championship Points, and the winner of the Winter Season will qualify to MSI and the Season Finals.

Fnatic

Top Lane: Óscar “Oscarinin” Muñoz

Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín

Mid Lane: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Bot Lane: Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taekah

Support: Yoon “Jun” Se-jun

Fnatic elected to not change most of their roster, with the only transfer being in the support position, letting go of Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus to make way for another import. Jun last competed under Freecs, who unfortunately finished dead last in 10th place in the LCK Summer 2023 season.

THE LAST PIECE OF THE PUZZLE 🐎@jun70965157 is our Support for the 2024 Winter Split! pic.twitter.com/D2ue7RmLlL — FNATIC (@FNATIC) December 2, 2023

G2 Esports

Top Lane: Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik

Jungle: Martin “Yike” Sundelin

Mid Lane: Rasmus “Caps” Winther

Bot Lane: Steven “Hans Sama” Liv

Support: Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle

No surprises here that the Western powerhouse G2 Esports elected to run back their entire Worlds-qualifying roster from 2023. Despite not making it past the Swiss stage in Worlds after a loss to NRG, it seems the organization is willing to give this lineup another shot.

GIANTX

Top Lane: Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu

Jungle: Lee “Peach” Min-gyu

Mid Lane: Adam “Jackies” Jeřábek

Bot Lane: Patrik “Patrik” Jírů

Support: Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun

This organization might be new to fans at first glance, but GIANTX was born after EXCEL Esports merged with Giants. This team retains the top lane, jungle, and bot lane from EXCEL while picking up Jackies, a Czech rookie, and bringing IgNar back to Europe after his 4-year long stint at the LCS.

Karmine Corp

Top Lane: Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet

Jungle: Zhou “Bo” Yangbo

Mid Lane: Lucas “Saken” Fayard

Bot Lane: Elias “Upset” Lipp

Support: Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé

Karmine Corp, a prominent French organization, now has an LEC spot after acquiring Astralis' spot. Top laner Cabochard and Mid laner Saken were both called up from KCorp's original roster and they are bolstered with solid players, making the roster easily competitive for the region's top spots. A notable absence from this LEC lineup would be Bot laner Caliste “Caliste” Henry-Hennebert, who could not compete in the LEC due to age restrictions.

Another notable member of this team is Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi, ang long-standing personality in Western League of Legends as a player, analyst, coach, and content creator.

MAD Lions

Top Lane: Alex “Myrwn” Villarejo

Jungle: Javier “Elyoya” Prades

Mid Lane: Bartłomiej “Fresskowy” Przewoźnik

Bot Lane: David “Supa” Garcia

Support: Alvaro Fernández “Alvaro” del Amo

MAD Lions have not yet officially revealed their LEC roster for Winter 2024, but insiders have cobbled up a believable and interesting, mostly Spanish-speaking roster.

Rogue

Top Lane: Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen

Jungle: Mark “Markoon” van Woensel

Mid Lane: Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Bot Lane: Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos

Support: Théo “Zoelys” Le Scornec

After a brief rebrand to KOI last year, Infinite Reality once again has sole control over the LEC spot after the partnership dissolved, causing the team to rebrand back to Rogue. Zoelys is a new name to the LEC, last competing under LDLC OL in the LFL last year.

The French Prodigy is here to spice things up in the bot lane 🔥 Welcome to the #LEC team @Zoelys_LoL! #gorogue pic.twitter.com/lnbdFuyOVS — Rogue (@RoguexOfficial) December 20, 2023

SK Gaming

Top Lane: Joel “Irrelevant” Scharoll

Jungle: Ismaïl “Isma” Boualem

Mid Lane: Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Bot Lane: Thomas “Exakick” Foucou

Support: Mads “Doss” Schwartz

SK Gaming looks to reinvigorate their team for LEC Winter 2024 with a new mid-jungle duo in Isma and Nisqy.

Team BDS

Top Lane: Adam “Adam” Maanane

Jungle: Théo “Sheo” Borile

Mid Lane: Ilias “nuc” Bizriken

Bot Lane: Yoon “Ice” Sang-hoon

Support: Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis

Team BDS keeps most of their roster from Worlds 2023, except for Juš “Crownie” Marušič being replaced by Ice in the AD Carry position. Ice is coming over from Zero Tenacity, a Serbian esports organization that he joined in mid-2023. Before this, Ice was competing under the banner of SANDBOX in the LCK and its Challenger and Academy leagues.

Team Heretics

Top Lane: Martin “Wunder” Hansen

Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski

Mid Lane: Luka “Perkz” Perković

Bot Lane: Victor “Flakked” Lirola

Support: Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

After an unsatisfying display in 2023, Team Heretics has reworked most of its roster into what fans have been affectionately referring to as “G3 Esports” due to most of its members having spent some of their professional career in the illustrious G2 Esports organization.

TEAM HERETICS LEC TEAM 2024. PASSION NEVER DIES.#VamosHeretics pic.twitter.com/a7MSFW4A3w — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) December 5, 2023

Team Vitality

Top Lane: Kyeong “Photon” Gyu-tae

Jungle: Kacper “Daglas” Dagiel

Mid Lane: Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié

Bot Lane: Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság

Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov

Team Vitality is fielding an all-new squad for their LEC Winter 2024 roster, keeping only Photon from last year's team.

The LEC Winter 2024 season will begin on January 13th, 2024.