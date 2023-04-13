Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

It looks like Link and Zelda will be facing a familiar foe in Ganondorf when The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom releases in May.

The final trailer for the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived, and it reveals who is responsible for the cataclysmic events that led to the primary struggle of our heroes in the game. It looks like Link and Zelda will be facing a familiar adversary in the game, as the trailer reveals Ganondorf as the primary antagonist of the game, appearing in his usual humanlike form this time, and no longer the Calamity Ganon that Link and Zelda vanquished in Breath of the Wild.

Official artwork of Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/x15cUYskPz — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) April 13, 2023

It’s not all dread and sorrow, though, as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer also embodied hope triumphing over despair. Many fans have noted how Breath of the Wild has made them feel lonely in their journey as they explored the vast open world of Hyrule alone. However, Link, this time, won’t be alone, as the trailer also showed various allies fighting alongside Link: not just in cutscenes, but also in regular gameplay, too. Some of these allies are familiar faces who we’ve met in Breath of the Wild like the Prince Sidon of the Zora, as well as Tulin and Riju.

The trailer also features more of the eponymous Princess Zelda who has cut her hair short, sporting a completely different attire to the blue adventurer’s gear that she wears in previous trailers. It appears that Zelda requires Link’s assistance once again, as the video trailer had multiple voice lines from Zelda calling for Link and calling him Hyrule’s only hope.

Also in the trailer were the titular Tears of the Kingdom that are held or embedded in the equipment of the different characters appearing in the trailer, including one held by Princess Zelda, as well as one found on the forehead of Ganondorf. There appear to be six in total throughout the trailer: can you spot all of them?

There’s plenty of hype to go around surrounding Tears of the Kingdom, most especially since the game is one of the most highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch titles of all time, serving as a sequel to what could have been one of the greatest games ever made.