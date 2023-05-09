Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Louisville Cardinals basketball program is mourning the loss of legendary coach Denny Crum, who passed away on Tuesday morning, per Kenny Klein and Zach Greenwell of Gocards.com.

‘Denny Crum, who won two NCAA Championships while serving as the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball coach for 30 years (1971-2001), passed away at his home Tuesday morning. He was 86.’

Denny Crum is a Louisville legend, and he is one of just 14 coaches to win two or more titles. The Cardinals won the NCAA title in 1980 and 1986 with Crum running the show.

The Cardinals also made six Final Four trips under Crum, including four of those in the same decade during the 1980s.

In 30 seasons as Louisville head coach Crum compiled a 675-295 record with 23 trips to the Big Dance, which is quite an accomplishment.

Reactions Pour In On Denny Crum

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari was one of many to pay respects to Crum after his passing was announced:

Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/Ncmib5EZQa — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 9, 2023

More reactions came pouring in from college basketball analysts and legends, such as Dick Vitale.

RIP to the legendary Louisville coach Denny Crum. Coach Crum was a brilliant coach, teacher, and competitor, and one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known. Denny Crum will always be Louisville Basketball. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GY09wBiFzm — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 9, 2023

So sad to learn of the passing of good friend DENNY CRUM ⁦⁦@LouisvilleMBB⁩ – A true LEGEND & HALL OF FAMER ! May Coach Crum RIP via @ESPN App https://t.co/AUWTxuQfDJ — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 9, 2023

Not many as inviting as the legendary Coach Denny Crum. I appreciated all of our time together. Praying for Susan, your family & all the lives you changed.

Rest in Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/z5gUK9GL0z — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) May 9, 2023

University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel also penned an emotional message following Crum’s passing: “The University of Louisville, our community and college basketball fans everywhere have lost a legend in Coach Denny Crum. Whether he was leading his beloved Cardinal teams, representing the university with alumni and friends or supporting the many community organizations that counted on his generous spirit and enthusiasm, Coach Crum left a legacy that is unmatched. He will be remembered not only for the many wins and championships, but also for his calm demeanor, warm sense of humor and deep love for his adopted hometown and its people. Our lives are better for having known him. Our hearts go out to Susan and the entire Crum family.”

Denny Crum was a no-brainer to be named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994, and he will remain forever as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.