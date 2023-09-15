Red Bull Racing is having a historic season with both of their drivers leading the Formula One championship standings. But, it is very noticeable that Sergio Perez is lagging behind his teammate, Max Verstappen. Helmut Marko gave a reason for why this could be the case and this did not please any F1 fans. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took notice of the terrible statement. The Mercedes driver finally broke his silence, via Jake Nichol of Racing News 365.

Lewis Hamilton is a staunch advocate of racial equality and equity within F1. It comes as no one's surprise that he did not like what Helmut Marko said. “It is completely unacceptable what he said, and while we say there is no room for any type of discrimination within the sport, to have leaders and people in his position making those comments is not good for us moving forward,” Hamilton declared.

Hamilton also outlined his dismay at Red Bull Racing's lack of action, “When teams have had individuals, particularly drivers, make comments they are usually removed or at least they put out a quote to say that they don't support that sort of thing. It is interesting that they haven't done so for this one.”

Marko incorrectly called Sergio Perez a ‘South American' despite his Latin roots. More controversy was added when he said that Checo could never be like Sebastian Vettel or Max Verstappen due to his race. This statement was not at all called for and has no place in the sport. Will Red Bull take action?